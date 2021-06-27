Max Rosenthal Dead: “Everybody Loves Raymond” Actor Was 95 Years Old





Max Rosenthal, a Holocaust survivor and father of “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal, who has become a character in many of his son’s television projects, died on June 26 at the age of 95 years, confirmed his son. Max Rosenthal was known for his appearances on his son’s food-focused unscripted series, “I’ll Have What Phil’s Have” for PBS and “Somebody Feed Phil” for Netflix. He had a recurring role in “Raymond” when it aired from 1996 to 2005 on CBS as Max, a lodge buddy of Peter Boyle’s Frank Barone. “As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, grandfather, friend, favorite and funniest TV star and role model to live 95 years while still being sweet, kind, kind, compassionate and really, really funny, “Phil Rosenthal wrote on Instagram on Sunday. He called him” the biggest influence of my life. “ Max Rosenthal’s wife for over 60 years and Phil’s mother, Helen Rosenthal, passed away in 2019 at the age of 86. According to a New York Jewish Week July 2018 Report, Max Rosenthal was a German immigrant who escaped Berlin just after the Crystal Night massacre of November 1938 which marked an escalation of the Nazi genocidal campaign against Jews. Helen Rosenthal and her family were held in a concentration camp in France before moving to Cuba and later to the United States Max and Helen Rosenthal were key inspirations for the parental figures played by Boyle and Doris Roberts in “Raymond,” the enduring domestic comedy that was the cornerstone of CBS’s prime-time revitalization in the late 1990s. . From his various television appearances, Max Rosenthal was known for his wry sense of humor, natural frugality, warmth and curiosity. In January 2015, when Phil Rosenthal traveled to Miami to interview Norman Lear for an industry conference, Max and Helen accompanied him. Max was seen during the day attending conference sessions with a yellow notepad in hand, taking notes and cheering on his son on the sidelines during his interview with the famous producer and philanthropist. In addition to his son, Max Rosenthal’s survivors include daughter-in-law Monica Horan, an actor and also a regular on “Raymond”; a granddaughter, Lily; and grandson, Ben. (Pictured: Phil Rosenthal and Max Rosenthal)







