Flavor of the South in Bollywood

Gone are the days when the performance of an actress was praised only in one territory. With cinema crossing regional borders and new age audiences consuming good content, actors have great opportunities to penetrate emerging markets.

While several Southern actresses made their debuts and caused a stir in Hindi earlier, there has never been a time like now when so many Southern actresses have bagged projects happening in Bollywood.

Samantha Akkineni on the set of Family man 2

Having done exceptionally well in the South, actors like Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Pranitha Subhash, Raashii Khanna and Nithya Menen have now taken the leap into Bollywood. And they were wanted.

South Mission

Bollywood films have long been remade in Tollywood and vice versa. Today, Telugu actresses are doing more and more interesting projects in Hindi. After Nithya Menen picks up Breathe in the shadows last year, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, several actresses from the South followed suit.

Rashmika Mandanna has signed two back-to-back Bollywood films, Mission Majnu and Goodbye, while Pranitha Subhash will be seen in Bhuj: the pride of India and Hungama 2. Then there’s Raashii Khanna, who faces Shahid Kapoor in an untitled web series, while Samantha played a meaty role in the recently released and highly acclaimed film, The family man season 2.

Pranitha Subhash with Ajay Devgn on sets Bhuj: the pride of India

The public is welcoming

It might be fair to say that the uptrend started with Baahubali. The film’s super success also paved the way for filmmakers in the industry to recruit more actors from other regions. Simultaneously, the emergence of OTTs and web series made a lot of content available, which even made actresses visible not only to audiences but also to filmmakers.

Raashii Khanna, who starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in a Hindi-language project, talks about the mutual migration of actors to other regions, says: “The audience has become more open to actors from both sides. Several B-wood actors are doing southern films as well, so there’s a big movement going on and I’m grateful to be a part of the transition. We can actually call it the Indian film industry now. Plus, there’s better content than ever before. And actors and filmmakers have exciting opportunities. “

Raashii Khanna and Shahid Kapoor

Multilingual films

Rashmika Mandanna is another actress from the South to have signed back-to-back Hindi films. While the actress reveals that she enjoys experimenting with roles, she is equally ambitious and curious to test the waters in Hindi. Plus, now that multilingual films seem to be the order of the day, even filmmakers have found opportunities to comfortably look beyond Mumbai while choosing actresses.

Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra

For example, filmmaker Shantanu Baagchi stumbled across Rashmika after seeing her impressive performance in her multilingual film, Dear comrade. He then felt that she had the right mix of innocence and beauty required to play the role in his film. Majnu Mission.

Likewise, Raj and DK also chose Samantha, another actress from the South, in an unforgettable role of Raji in the second season of The family man. It marked her debut in the OTT space, in addition to being her first release in Hindi.

Nithya Menen and Abhishek Bachchan

Raj tells us that their casting over the years has been directly proportional to the roles written. Describing casting as an “organic process,” he adds that instead of looking for actors that you had to extract the performance from, he and his film partner felt it was best to choose someone who could deliver naturally.

“We had seen Samantha’s performances in Rangasthalam and Super deluxe, and they were really amazing. Additionally, she plays the role of Tamilian in The Family Man, a role that took a lot of physical effort. As Samantha had never done anything like this before, we thought she would bring a new dimension to the role, ”says Raj.

Gender defying

With the emerging markets and the associated opportunities, it is just as important that actresses make the right choice with the type of films. While Pranitha Subhash has received several Hindi offers earlier, she signed two back-to-back Bollywood films last year due to the variety of film offerings.

Bhuj: The Pride of India by Ajay Devgn is an action-war drama, Hungama 2 is a comical caper.

Pranitha also points out that there are many more genres in movies today, with diverse content. “When you’re new to Bollywood, you have to make the right choice. And what better than to land a movie with an actor like Ajay sir? I couldn’t have asked for a better debut, ”she said, adding that having often played the Girl Next Door, she was excited about the new representations she has in her upcoming Bollywood films.