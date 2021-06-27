Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna fan drives 900km just to see her, actor says: “I feel bad”
- Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter to talk about one of her fans who traveled from Telangana to Karnataka to meet her. He could not meet her because she left for Mumbai, filming for Goodbye.
POSTED JUNE 27, 2021 8:19 PM IST
A fan of Rashmika Mandanna traveled about 900 km to her residence in Karnataka just to see her. The actor did not come to meet the fan while she is busy shooting his next film in Mumbai. When Rashmika was notified of her fan’s arrival, she immediately took to her Twitter account and said how bad she felt for not meeting him. The fan traveled from Telangana to Kodagu in Karnataka. He identified himself as Tripathi.
Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “Guys, I just noticed that one of you had traveled a long way and come home to see me. Please don’t do something like that. You meet one day but for now show me love here .. I’ll be happy! “
Rashmika’s post has sparked wild reactions online. One person took to a microblogging site and wrote, “I’m the one who came by yesterday and your house keeper scolded me. A second user commented: “I was the one who visited you yesterday.” Yet another commented: “I will also go to your place. Please visit once.
Earlier on Saturday, she shared a monochrome photo of herself, the post has garnered around 2.7 million likes since going live. Fans even declared her “India’s national crush”.
Also Read: When Neena Gupta Told Masaba Gupta Why She Couldn’t Be An Actress: “Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai …”
Rashmika is one of the south’s most beloved actors. She is very active on social networks and enjoys a large number of fans. Through her social media posts, she stays connected with fans.
Rashmika last appeared in a 2021 Tamil film, Sulthan, in which she teamed up with Karthi. She has Allu Arjuns Pushpa, Siddharth Malhotras Mission Manju and Amitabh Bachchans Goodbye in the pipeline.
