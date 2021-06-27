Khushi Kapoor Paints Town Red With Latest Photoshoot, Best Friend Aaliyah Kashyap Calls Her “Queen” | Bollywood





Khushi Kapoor has yet to make an official entry in films and theater, but on Instagram she is already a star. On Saturday she posted a number of photos from a photoshoot. His fans and industry friends couldn’t help but gush. In sharing them, Khushi Kapoor simply gave details of the various departments involved in the photoshoot. The photos show her pairing a red swimsuit with matching shiny red leather pants and red boots. Her hair is left loose. Commenting on them, her cousin Sonam Kapoor said: “Love it.” Her aunt and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor dropped a bunch of fire emojis and wrote, “Ohhh yes.” Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli, gave her approval and wrote: “KHUSHHH”. Her stepsister Anshula Kapoor and her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a bunch of grateful emojis. She also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Queen”. Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor are close friends. Many Instagram users also posted fire, hand clapping, heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their appreciation. One of them called her look “very international”. Another said, “These are SO ICONIC.” Like her older sister Janhvi, Khushi also aspires to become an actress. Her father, producer Boney Kapoor, had confirmed that Khushi would also be seen in the movies, but made it clear that he would not be casting her. Speaking to the Bombay Times earlier this year, I have the resources, but I’d rather someone else throw it because I’m her dad and you tend to be forgiving. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and it’s not good for the actor either. “ Also Read: When Neena Gupta Told Masaba Gupta Why She Couldn’t Be An Actress: “Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai …” Khushi studied at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). His spotlight video of NYFA students surfaced online last year. In the clip, which was shared widely online by fan clubs, Khushi was seen saying that I would really like to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I start working with my family. There really is no other way but to dive into it.

