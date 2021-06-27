The latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic

By the associated press

BUCHAREST, Romania – The Romanian capital recorded no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, officials said.

Just a few months ago, Bucharest’s intensive care units were at maximum capacity, as its 14-day cumulative infection rate exceeded 7 per 1,000 inhabitants. Now, the capital’s infection rate – the same as that of the whole country – is only 0.05 per 1,000 inhabitants.

“Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate in the country,” Prime Minister Florin Citu wrote online Sunday. “Also in Bucharest, in the last 24 hours we have had 0 (!!!) people infected with SARS-COV2. Vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. It’s that simple !”

Romania’s vaccination campaign saw nearly 9 million doses of vaccine administered in the country of over 19 million, but there are now concerns as the daily doses of vaccine administered have slowed considerably and only 23% of the nation’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.08 million people in Romania have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 33,000 have died.

ROME – Italian health and regional authorities are urging people not to go on vacation until after being vaccinated, as the delta variant of COVID-19 is increasingly prevalent in the country.

Virus experts in Italy are issuing warnings that the virus with this variant is more transmissible and less sensitive to COVID-19 antibodies.

In some places, Italians are not showing up for their second dose of the vaccine, or even not meeting their first dose appointments, as the holiday season draws in.

Governor Vincenzo De Luca of the Campania region, which includes Naples, warns that if the metropolis’ vaccination rate does not improve, a new lockdown could be ordered after the summer.

So far, around 30% of people in Italy have completed the COVID-19 vaccination.

In this country of 60 million people, doctors are particularly worried about the 2.7 million people over the age of 60 who have not registered for a first dose.

From Monday, it will no longer be compulsory to wear a mask outdoors, except in overcrowded situations or when it is impossible to keep a safe distance.

TOKYO – The governor of Tokyo, who has been on leave since last week due to severe fatigue, must rest for several more days this week, the metropolitan government said on Sunday, as experts warn of a resurgence of infections less than a month before the capital hosts the Olympics.

Governor Yuriko Koike has been off duty since last Wednesday due to severe fatigue. She was due to rest until Sunday, but Tokyo metropolitan authorities said she would still be on leave for several days. She was deeply involved in the preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and led the capital’s coronavirus response. Officials declined to confirm media reports that Koike had been hospitalized.

After a year of postponement, the Olympics will begin on July 23. Last week, Olympic officials decided to allow the public to attend the Games, although ceilings were set for spectators. Health experts have expressed deep concern that the Games could cause an upsurge of the virus in the Tokyo area.

Japan last week eased the state of emergency in most other regions, but new daily cases have already risen in Tokyo, and experts have warned of a further rise in infections as the strain Delta virus is spreading.

Tokyo reported 386 new cases on Sunday, up from 376 a week earlier, with the capital increasing week-over-week for an eighth consecutive day. Japan had 794,457 cases and 14,657 deaths on Saturday.

JERUSALEM – Israel’s new prime minister is urging young people across the country to get vaccinated as the number of coronavirus cases has risen in recent days due to a localized outbreak of the Delta variant.

Naftali Bennett’s comments came at a government meeting Sunday in Jerusalem.

“We don’t want to put any restrictions: not on parties, travel or anything like that. But precisely because of this, if you don’t want restrictions, go get your shot today. Talk to your parents and get vaccinated, ”he said.

Israel reinstated an indoors mask mandate amid an increase in new infections over the past week. Israel’s health ministry registered 113 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The prime minister also said the government has appointed a special director responsible for managing the country’s border crossings – with particular emphasis on Israel’s main international airport – and preventing the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases.

Bennett said the appointment of Roni Numa, a former army general, is aimed at stepping up the country’s efforts “to prevent the entry of this virus and its variants and other future viruses from around the world into Israel.” .

Many of the new cases reported over the past week have been attributed to people arriving from overseas.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The head of Malaysia has said the country will indefinitely extend a nearly full lockdown that has been in place for a month as coronavirus infections remain high.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday the lockdown would not be relaxed unless new daily cases fall below 4,000, the vaccination rate reaches 10% and the demand for intensive care in hospitals is reduced. . The national Bernama news agency quoted Muhyiddin as saying he hopes this will happen by mid-July.

Containment was due to expire on Monday.

Daily new cases have stubbornly remained above 5,000, with the health ministry reporting 5,586 new infections on Sunday, bringing the country’s tally to 734,048 cases and nearly 5,000 deaths.

Only 6% of Malaysia’s 33 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, but the government has stepped up its vaccination efforts.

Malaysia has halted most economic and social activities since June 1, after daily cases reached more than 9,000 cases.

It was the second national lockdown in more than a year and is expected to hurt its economic recovery. The World Bank has cut its growth forecast for Malaysia to 4.5% this year, from an earlier estimate of 6%.

GENEVA – The head of the World Health Organization lamented the lack of coronavirus vaccines immediately given by rich countries to the developing world.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday there was nothing to discuss at a recent meeting of an advisory group established to allocate vaccines.

In his words: “There are no vaccines to allocate.”

Tedros says concerns raised by some donors that African countries do not have the infrastructure to deliver vaccines or that there are hesitation issues with vaccines are of no consequence. He criticized rich countries for using this as a “pretext” not to give vaccines.

RALEIGH, NC – In the two weeks since the state of North Carolina announced that four million dollar prizes would be awarded to vaccinated adults, fewer than 118,000 residents, or about 1% of the state’s population came for a first dose.

Less than half of North Carolinians eligible for a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, even though there are more than 2.1 million doses waiting on the shelves for residents to take.

North Carolina ranks 12th in the country for vaccines administered per capita, according to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

GENEVA – The head of the World Health Organization has said the COVID-19 variant first seen in India, also known as the delta variant, is “the most transmissible of the variants identified to date” and that it is now spreading to at least 85 countries.

During a press briefing on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the United Nations agency was concerned about the growing reach of the delta variant, especially among unvaccinated populations.

“We are starting to see an increase in transmission around the world,” Tedros said, adding that “more cases means more hospitalizations… which increases the risk of death”. The WHO previously said two doses of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines appeared to offer strong protection against the variant first seen in India, but warned of lack of access to vaccines in poor countries – which have received less than 2% of the billion doses administered so far – making them extremely vulnerable.

Tedros also said the uncontrolled circulation of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of even more variants.

“New variations are expected and will continue to be reported,” Tedros said. “That’s what viruses do. They are evolving, ”he said. “But we can prevent the emergence of variants by preventing transmission.”

AMSTERDAM – The European Medicines Agency has approved a new manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that is expected to boost production of the single-dose vaccine in the 27 countries of the EU.

In a statement on Friday, the European medicines regulator said the new Anagni site in Italy would complete manufacture of the J&J vaccine, which was cleared for use in adults across Europe in March. Production problems have blocked the deployment of J&J throughout the European Union in recent months and millions of doses made in a US factory have had to be discarded due to contamination concerns.

The EU has ordered 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and expected 55 million by the end of June; to date, less than 14 million doses have been distributed.

J & J’s vaccine rollout was also blocked after the EMA concluded there was a “possible link” between the coronavirus vaccine and very rare blood clots and recommended that a warning be added to the label. Health officials say the benefits of the vaccine still far outweigh the risks.