Actress and screenwriter Ilana Glazer talks about the horrors of the modern birth system and her upcoming film False Positive-Art-and-culture News, Firstpost

Ilana Glazer tried without much success to think of films devoted to the experience of conceiving and bearing a child.

There isn’t much from a pregnant woman’s perspective, Glazer said. She pointed out, for example, In blister, the 2007 comedy starring Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl, but that was said from the inseminators perspective, she said.

There was Baby Rosemary, the 1968 thriller adapted by Roman Polanski, which fitted the narrative bill but was still difficult to endorse. As Glazer succinctly summed it up: A good movie not a good guy.

And the 1987 comedy Three men and a baby certainly didn’t make the cut. How many men do we have to tell how this baby got here? Glazer exclaimed.

The subject was particularly personal for Glazer, creator and star of the Comedy Central series. Big city. She was 36 weeks pregnant during that phone conversation in late May and apologized for eating while she spoke.

I stuff my face, she said. I do not have a choice. I have to eat this pita and soak now.

The subject of childbirth is also of particular interest to Glazer as she is the star and co-writer of a new film, False positive, which presents her as a woman whose efforts to have a child drag her into a nightmarish spiral of uncertainty and deception. The film, directed and co-written by John Lee, debuted last week at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be released on Hulu on Friday.

In reviews of the film, Hollywood journalist rented False positive as a juicy gender entry on how women’s reproductive systems are treated like coveted real estate, and The Envelope called a smart and sharp shock.

Glazer, 34, started working on False positive long before she got pregnant, and although this is one of the most important projects she has appeared in since Big city completed in 2019, this is by no means a comedy.

It’s a shameless body of horror work that begins with the image of the character of Glazers disoriented and drenched in blood as she wanders the streets of New York City. The provocations intensified from there.

This onscreen version of Glazer is very different from what audiences have grown accustomed to seeing not cheerful, but frantic and fighting for their life and writing and filming the movie has put her to the test of. in a way that comedy hadn’t fully prepared for it. for.

But Glazer said those efforts were needed to tell a story about a modern childbirth process that she says has become debased and commodified, especially in the United States, fearing that she did not have one long before she died. ” get to know it first hand.

I’m really obsessed with the visible evil of the system we live in, she said. It’s absurd and it’s funny, even if it’s horrible, the way we are stripped of our humanity. Everyone thinks this is normal.

Glazer and Lee began working together when Lee, a creator of subversive television comedies like Wonder showzen and Xavier: Renegade Angel, was hired to direct episodes of Big city starting with its first season in 2014.

They bonded around a shared worldview and talked about their work outside of the series, including an amorphous narrative piece Lee was writing with writer and TV creator Alissa Nutting (Made for love).

Lee, who described the track as a symphonic poem, said it drew on tragic events in his life: his wife and frequent collaborator, Alyson Levy, had a miscarriage and his father had passed away.

I read Peter Pan at the same time, Lee said, and there were all these issues of memories and ghosts swirling around. I became fascinated with the idea of ​​the metamorphosis, it’s so cinematic and how it happens in the real world through the birth certificate.

Glazer also had thoughts about pregnancy, but they tended to be reluctant. We all said it’s a win, win, win, you win a baby, she said. But there are a lot of losses around. Life brings death. You think about the people you’ve lost who don’t meet this baby. You lose the old pre-parental version of yourself.

Glazer and Lee channeled these ideas into the storyline that would become False positive: the story of a New York professional (Glazer) who, after becoming pregnant, becomes increasingly suspicious of her husband (Justin Theroux) and their eminent fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan) and begins to investigate a plot that may only exist in his mind.

Their screenplay won them the backing of A24, the independent studio behind thrillers like Hereditary and Lighthouse, as well as the involvement of co-stars like Brosnan.

It was a movie my wife read and said, you have to do it, Brosnan recalls, adding that he was interested in False positive because it tackled a thorny and thorny subject and depicted what happens in our society to women at the most joyful and vulnerable moment of their life, when they are trying to have a child.

But when it comes to the film’s actual production, which took place in the spring of 2019, Glazer bluntly said: It was an eyesore to do.

Part of that difficulty, she said, came from a sense of identification with the protagonist and Glazers increasingly understanding that the scenes and actions she writes for her characters are things she does. must actually do in front of a camera.

In Big city, we would write these ridiculous and vulnerable comedic scenes, she said. We parted ways with the characters, thinking it was funny. As the shoot progressed False positive, she said she just realized, I’m not pretending. I’m not inventing anything. I lend myself to whatever the character has to go through and I captured that.

The physical demands of filming gradually took their toll on Glazer, whether it was spending long periods in stirrups for a gynecological exam scene or shooting a hallucinatory sequence that required him to be submerged in a bathtub. .

Glazer said that the release of False positive was never intended to coordinate with its due date and was only aligned due to various delays related to the pandemic which limited previous opportunities for the film to screen at other festivals in cinema. (Plus, an April release date for the film put it too close to National Infertility Awareness Week.)

Now that she has experienced a pregnancy for herself, Glazer has said she has no regrets about doing False positive, but she was delighted that none of the spooky or downright disastrous results imagined in the film came true for her.

My horror came from what I was told about the trauma of pregnancy and childbirth, how it ruins your body, it ruins your job, she said. My experience in life has been so different from that, so much warmer, sweeter and colorful, prettier and warmer than I was ever told it would be.

After giving birth, Glazer said, she planned to take about four months of maternity leave from her production company and then start telling stories again about a range of human experiences.

I’m really inspired to continue, she said. After my break, I am delighted to come back and go strong.

Glazer thought for a moment and realized the hangar had changed its mind. You know what? she said. My new perspective on everything is, I’m going to get gentle. The system tells us, go strong, push push push. I will become gentle.

