Today’s list of famous birthdays for June 27, 2021 includes celebrities JJ Abrams, Tobey Maguire





Best celebrity birthdays on June 27, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to JJ Abrams, Tobey Maguire and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on June 27, and find out an interesting fact about each one. The Beach Boys' Bruce Johnston performs during the Concerts In Your Car series at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Musician Bruce Johnston is 79 Fun fact: once appeared as a candidate on the weakest link JJ Abrams arrives at the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Los Angeles (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Director JJ Abrams turns 55 Fun fact: Once you completed an episode of The Office Discover other famous directors who have filmed episodes of The Office PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 28: Tobey Maguire (C) and Matthew Plouffe (R) at the "Brittany Runs A Marathon" afterparty at DIRECTV Lodge presented by AT&T at Sundance Film Festival 2019 on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV)Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECT Actor Tobey Maguire turns 46 Fun fact: Rumors have circulated that Tobey may reprise his version of Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home TV personality Khloe Kardashian watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Cavaliers won 101-95. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)PA TV personality Khloe Kardashian is 37 Fun fact: once appeared in an episode of Law & Order: LA HER performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris / Invision / AP)Amy Harris / Invision / AP R&B singer HER turns 24 Fun fact: won an Oscar in 2021 for best original song More celebrities with birthdays today Actress Julia Duffy (Newhart) is 70 years old. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 66 years old. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 62. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 52 years old. Actor Edward Grapevine Fordham Junior (Battle Creek) is 51 years old. TV personality Jo Frost (Supernanny) is 51. Actor Yancey Arias (Kingpin) is 50 years old. Actor Christian Kane (The Librarians) is 49 years old. Sixpence None the Richer singer Leigh Nash is 45 years old. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 43 years old. Actor Drake Bell (Drake and Josh) is 35. Actor Sam Claflin (Hunger Games movies) is 35 years old. Actor Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl) is 34 years old. Actor Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter films) is 32 years old. Actor Madylin Sweeten (Everyone Loves Raymond) is 30 years old. Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui is 25 years old. Actor Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead) is 22. Other popular or historic birthdays on June 27 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Ohio Poet Helen Keller, activist and author H Ross Perot, former presidential candidate Vera Wang, fashion designer (72) Dan Jurgens, comic book writer (62) with the Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com

