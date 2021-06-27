Overcome Emotional Game Exhaustion | Community

No problem! you answered politely, when in fact it caused you a lot of trouble.
Feel good! you forced it, when in fact you felt bad.
We can rally! you cheered on the team, when in fact you knew things were not going well.
Perhaps you have carefully chosen which emotions to express to whom, consciously finding the perfect balance between collaboration, kindness and optimism.
This is called emotional action. Emotional play is a phrase coined by Wharton professor Adam Grant. It’s when you put on a character and pretend in a lot of interactions.
Unfortunately, emotional play is very common in customer service. It’s also common in organizational cultures that avoid conflict, with unfamiliar people, and in virtual environments.
It is physically, intellectually and emotionally draining. To be clear, we all have times when we need to carefully manage our emotions, like calming down after negative comments or trying to have a good attitude when faced with a disruptive change.
But repeatedly hiding our emotions at work is exhausting and not sustainable. Innovation, creativity and commitment depend on your authentic identity.
Here are some tips to reduce your emotional behavior:
1. Evaluate the reason for your action. Sometimes we tell ourselves that acting emotionally is a service to others. Were nice people who didn’t want to hurt feelings. Yet what usually sits underneath is our own unease with conflict. We don’t put on this mask to protect other people’s feelings, we do it to protect our own.
While it may be temporarily uncomfortable to tell the truth, the long-term consequences of emotional behavior are much worse. Let’s say you are sitting in a strategic meeting. You get the impression that the plan presented does not address competitive threats. You decide to keep your mouth closed so as not to disturb the overall chord perceived in the piece. Months go by and it turns out you were right. The strategy did not work. Now you are in awkward meeting hours instead of what might have been a few minutes, if you had kindly expressed your reservations.
The next time you’re tempted to act emotionally, ask yourself: Am I talking to avoid making others uncomfortable? Or do I hold my tongue so as not to make myself uncomfortable?
2. Start small with people you already know. If you feel like you spend most of your day expressing your emotions, then make a concentrated effort to be more authentic with a select few people. Maybe you want to be more transparent in your one-on-one or maybe you want to make an effort of authenticity in Monday morning team meetings.
Being specific about where you start will start to work your muscles, make you more comfortable entering into uncertainty, and give you the courage to approach higher-stake conversations with authenticity.
3. Practice acting deep (instead of acting on the surface). Grant said a potential cure for emotional action is deep action. Grant describes the difference by saying: Instead of putting on a mask (emotional action), you are actually trying to feel the emotion. Like that, it comes out naturally.
When you’re tempted to act emotionally, instead of focusing on who you’d like to pick up, shift your attention to the emotion you’d really like to feel. If you want to sound empathetic, try to really feel it. If you want to sound upbeat, try to get your brain into real optimism.
In deep action, you are using your mental power to consciously adjust your inner thoughts.
You don’t want to be a constant emotional actor at work. Instead, you want to be someone who truly feels purpose, care, and empathy.
Minimizing your emotional play makes the work more authentic, engaging and impactful.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and author of several books. For more information about his company, visit McLeodandMore.com.