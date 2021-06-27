These 10 child actors are still thriving in Hollywood

Putting a child in the limelight so early in life has its pros and cons. The pros: The child contributes to his own upkeep by adding a third source of income to the household. If the parents are smart enough, the child could even finance himself in college, if he so chooses. Cons: The child may not like fame, after all, take Johnny Depp who became a teen idol and hated every minute of it. Financially, in the worst-case scenario where millions in Hollywood fall into the hands of bad parents, the child will have nothing to show for his years of toil.

Some children, however, survive the strains of Hollywood and pass to the other side unscathed. Take Crow Symone, who revealed that she didn’t touch a single piece of her The Cosby Show checks. Awesome, isn’t it? Here are some actors who were on the screens from a young age, and who are still successful today:

ten Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus rose to fame after starring in Hanna montana. All she has accomplished since, despite her not so famous wild phase, is exceptional. In addition to having popular successes, Cyrus has appeared in films over the years, including The last song, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and is configured to appear in Be by your side. As a singer she continues to perform and has been a judge on The voice.

9 Drew barrymore

Drew Barrymore rose to fame after his portrayal of Gertie in AND the alien. Although she had a somewhat turbulent past that involved alcohol abuse, she has managed to maintain a solid career in Hollywood. Barrymore made history as Saturday Night Livethe youngest animator in history, a feat she holds to this day. She recently announced shell to be take a break from comedy, and continues to host The Drew Barrymore Show.

8 Crow Symone

Popularly known by her first name, Raven, she rose to fame after her role as Olivia in The Cosby Show. The Ravens’ time in showbiz began when she was two years old. She began by appearing as a model in commercials and switched to television when she was only three years old. Since entering the scene, she hasn’t slowed down at all. Raven has made constant television appearances and has a recurring role in Home of crows and The great greens of the city.

7 Dakota fanning

When Dakota Fanning took on the role of Lucy Dawson in I am sam, she had no idea she would be the youngest Screen Actors Guild Award nominee in history. Fanning continues to appear in films to this day, with her most recent role being as Viena in Viena and the Ghosts (2020). She is currently shooting The Nightingale. On television, she will play the role of Susan Ford in The first lady.

6 Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry rose to popularity for playing Tia Landry in Sister, sister. She, alongside Tamera, has moved on to other roles over the years, maintaining a solid acting career. Although the two no longer come together, they continue to thrive. Tia is still acting. Her last film appearance was as Tanya Lewis in Indivisible. She plays the role of Cocoa McKellan on Netflixs Family meeting.

5 Ryan gosling

Ryan Gosling became a child star thanks to his appearance on Disneys The Mickey Mouse Club at the age of 13. He later wowed audiences with his portrayal of Noah Calhoun in Notebook. His career includes a stint in the music industry. Gosling continues to appear in movies and has even portrayed Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon. He is currently touring The gray man.

4 Tamera mowry

Much like her twin sister Tia, Tamera rose to fame thanks to the show Sister, sister. She also appeared in Jerking and its follow-up version, Twitch too. Tamera was not too present on the film scene, her last role being that of Michelle in the years 2012 Purchase of a dog. Tamera continues to land roles on television, both as an actor and as a talk show host. She is currently a lifestyle expert on Home & Family.

3 Jodie foster

Jodie Foster has won award after award. She is considered one of the most prolific actresses to have existed in her time. Not only has she been honored as an actress, but she also holds an Emmy nomination for her directing skills. In 1976, his role in Taxi driver earned him recognition and earned him an Academy nomination. More recently she appeared in mauritian, a film based on a true story, which won him another Golden Globe.

2 Jonathan lipnicki

As a child actor, Jonathan Lipnicki has appeared in a variety of films including Jerry McGuire, Stuart little, and the rest of the film, Stuart Small 2. He’s a familiar face in the movie world and continues to appear in movies every year, with his most recent role being that of Cory in A second chance. Although we have to admit, the hype is not like it used to be. On television he appeared on Celebrities are dating, Cooks in America, and Let go of the mic, during the last years.

1 Miranda Cosgrove

Despite being only 28 years old, Miranda Cosgrove has been in the acting scene for a long time. She became popular for her role as Megan Parker in Drake and Josh. She has also become a favorite among teenagers for her role in iCarly. From 2021, she continues to get roles in Hollywood. Since 2010, she has voiced Margo in Despicable Me. Miranda also hosts Unstoppable Mission with Miranda Cosgrove.

