Noa Kirel reveals she’s working on a Hollywood movie about her life





Noa Kirel, the pop star – and IDF soldier – who is one of the biggest names in the Israeli entertainment industry, revealed some details on Friday about a Hollywood film in the works based on her life, in which she will star. Interviewed on Ofira & Berkovic, the popular Keshet Network talk show hosted by Ofira Asayag and Eyal Berkovic, the 20-year-old singer said the Hollywood movie – whose deal was announced in March – "is in the works." American producer Eric Feig is producing the film, she said, for his company Picturestart. Feig is a big name in Hollywood who produced all five of the blockbuster Step Up teen dance films. He also worked on the Hunger games franchise and is credited with purchasing the film rights to the dusk series of vampires even before the books became bestsellers. Kirel said she would "sort of" play herself in the movie. "I came up with the idea for the film with my team in the United States. " His Hebrew music is hugely successful and his most recent song, "Trilili Tralala", a comedic duet with comedian Ilan Peled, who stars in the pickup, has been viewed more than five million times on YouTube in the six days. that followed its release last week. She balances her career with her military service in an IDF entertainment troupe for over a year, and told Asayag and Berkovic that she dreamed of playing Madison Square Garden and having her songs on the Billboard charts. This dream could well be within his reach, since Kirel signed in 2020 a contract with the American company Atlantic Records, one of the most important ever offered to an Israeli artist. And, since last December, she has become one of the artists managed by WME, one of the top talent agencies in America. The CEO of WME (also known as Endeavor) is Ari Emanuel, whose Jerusalem-born father fought in the War of Independence. And, to perhaps the truest measure of a true celebrity, she's the center of gossip and controversy. Asayag grilled her over her relationship with her boyfriend, singer Yehonatan "Jonathan" Mergi, amid rumors they had split up, but Kirel said their relationship was still strong. In May, Kirel's duet with Omer Adam on a pop remix of "HaTikvah," the Israeli national anthem, sparked protests from purists who felt it was disrespectful. But Kirel told hosts, "There is research that because of this, young people learn the national anthem and sing it after school. She didn't regret collaborating on the song, she said, "because I think everything that is happening is for the best and for a reason."







