Hollywood and Disney attacked in Chinese patriotic children’s books





Disney and Hollywood come under attack over patriotic children’s books distributed to Hong Kong schools from mainland China.

Disney, and Hollywood in general, have shown their determination to woo the Chinese public by accepting the guidelines set by Chinese state censors. This was not enough to prevent the Chinese Communist Party-led government from attacking Hollywood both in and around China. Following the passing of a draconian national security law on July 1, 2020, Hong Kong has undergone a wide range of changes in journalism, politics and education in order to secure patriotism and support for the government. Chinese controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. To this end, the Hong Kong government announced in March that schools will include a 48-volume set of children’s books titled “My Home is China”. RELATED: Shang-Chi Has a Difficult Task to Go Asian-American Audience Journalist Mary Hui recently highlighted the language used in some of these books. One of the excerpts reads: “Are you bored of Hollywood and Disney movies or animations? There are wonderful Belt and Road films available. It should be noted that the Belt and Road Initiative is a set of infrastructure plans launched by the Chinese government in 2013 to promote economic development among the participating countries. Another excerpt from the set of books reads: “It would be cheaper to import goods from Belt and Road countries.” The quality and variety will be better. “ Currently, Hong Kong continues to be open in terms of the film industry, although recent reports suggest that the National Security Law will bring about changes as future projects may not meet the recently implemented changes to the ordinance. on film censorship. RELATED: Chinese Cinemas Ordered to Show Films Celebrating the CCP’s Centenary The amendments require Hong Kong film censors “to be vigilant in the portrayal, portrayal or treatment of any act or activity which may constitute an offense endangering national security,” as is loosely defined generally ordinances including the National Security Law, also known as the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Concerns were raised earlier this year after the Oscars were first banned in Hong Kong in 1969, as were in mainland China. This was due to the award nominations for Chloe Zhao and for the documentary, Do not divide, which revolved around the pro-democracy protests of 2019. There are also fears that in the future, Hong Kong film censors will be forced to ban films similar to those of Todd Phillips. Joker and Tim Miller dead Pool, both of which have been banned in mainland China. KEEP READING: Thor: Ragnarok Inspired Post Welcomes Hongkongers to UK Source: QZ How Constantines forgot the secret ending turns his saddest death into a tease sequel

