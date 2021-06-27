Ariana Grande celebrated her birthday with a message for herself





To celebrate her birthday, Ariana Grande pays homage to her younger and smaller being. The pop star took to Instagram on Saturday, June 26 to share a return photo and a message to herself in honor of her 28th tour of the sun. The adorable photo shows a Tall baby with bright eyes with drops of water covering her face. Tiny Hbd, I’ll take care of you! she wrote as a caption. The post, while short and straightforward, managed to capture and commemorate exactly where Grande is in her life right now. So how does she take care of her youth? Perhaps by finding love, accepting a marriage proposal last year and recently formalizing it with Dalton Gomez, whom she married in a small, intimate wedding in May. At the time a source said People, The couple and both families couldn’t be happier. Like a true supportive husband, Gomez also shared the photo of tiny Grande on social media, the tweeter in honor of singer Thank U’s special day, Next. He captioned the photo, Happy Birthday sweetheart, all I want to give you is love, care, honesty with each other before tagging the star. And it didn’t stop there. The Los Angeles real estate agent continued his romantic post on June 27, this time sharing a black and white photo from the couple’s wedding day. It shows the duo kissing with their dog huddled between them. Big post might also refer to the Grammy Award-winning pop singer taking care of herself by making her childhood dreams come true through the recent strides she has made in her career. She’s been busy since her last birthday, releasing her chart-topping sixth studio album, Positions, as well as her recent performance of songs from the album that gives fans who miss seeing her on stage something to watch as they wait for her return. Regardless of the exact meaning, her post and photo caught the attention of her famous friends, along with John Legend’s comment, Happy Birthday Ari !! Khlo Kardashian responded with several heart emojis, and Grandes elder Victorious co-star Victoria Justice wrote, Adorable & happy birthday !! On top of that, Beyoncé shared a snapshot of the singer child, commenting Happy Birthday Ariana Grande alongside a photo of her wearing her ponytail long before she was iconic. Grande responded to the countless birthday comments and tributes via her Instagram Story, writing Too Many Beautiful Things to Repost. I am bad at this these days but I feel so deeply grateful and loved thank you very much.







