LifeStream Boosts High Desert Blood Drive Amid “Extreme” Shortage





LifeStream Blood Bank is hoping to tackle what nonprofit officials are calling an extreme blood shortage by organizing multiple rides across the High Desert this week. Organization officials say hospitals in Southern California are seeing an increased need for blood as their operations begin to normalize amid the decline in COVID-19 cases. But LifeStream said it had less than a half-day of supply on its shelves as of June 16. This represents less than 200 units for the more than 80 hospitals served by the organization, according to a press release. The problem of low blood donation is happening across the country. In response, the American Association of Blood Banks, the Americas Blood Centers and the American Red Cross recently issued a joint statement encouraging all eligible people to donate throughout the summer months. As the nation returns to some level of normalcy with progress in our fight against the pandemic, hospitals’ blood needs are increasing, the statement said. The majority of hospitals have resumed non-essential surgeries and patients in the United States are resuming treatment options that include the use of blood and blood components that have been postponed for the past year. These and other factors have led to an increase in both the number of patients requiring blood and an increased need for donations from eligible individuals. LifeStream officials added that without a healthy blood supply, patient care is at risk. The organization has launched an emergency appeal for donations of all blood groups, in particular O negative and O positive. LifeStream also needs platelet donors. Due to the shortage, LifeStream has scheduled several blood drives in the High Desert. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome at all locations. Here’s where you can donate blood locally this week: Barstow Or: Stater Bros., 957 Armory Road

Stater Bros., 957 Armory Road When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday Details: Donors receive a United We Give t-shirt and a $ 10 gas card. Donors also benefit from free cholesterol screening. Phelan Or: VFW tri-community station # 9415, 4892 Nielson Road

VFW tri-community station # 9415, 4892 Nielson Road When: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday Details: Donors receive a United We Give t-shirt and a $ 10 gas card. Donors also benefit from free cholesterol screening. Victorville Or: Outback Steakhouse, 12400 B Amargosa Road

Outback Steakhouse, 12400 B Amargosa Road When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday Details: Donors receive a Count on Me beach towel and a $ 10 gas card. Donors also benefit from free cholesterol screening. Lucerne Valley Or: Pioneer Park, 33187 route 247

Pioneer Park, 33187 route 247 When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Details: This training is organized by the Lucerne Valley Roadrunners. Donors receive a Count on Me beach towel and a $ 10 gas card. Donors also benefit from free cholesterol screening. Cedars Park (Crestline) Or: St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church, 23079 Crest Forest Drive

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church, 23079 Crest Forest Drive When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday Details: Donors receive a Count on Me beach towel and a $ 10 gas card. Donors also benefit from free cholesterol screening. Additionally, the LifeStream Donor Center in Victorville is also an option. The center is located at 12520 Business Center Drive, Building G. The center is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except Thursday when the hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For the above locations, LifeStream asks donors to schedule an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or by visiting LStream.org. Blood donors should wear a mask or face cover (a mask / blankets with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient) and undergo a COVID-19 symptom exam before being admitted to the hospital. the donor waiting area. All donors must be at least 15 years old. A signed parental authorization is required for 15 and 16 year olds. The form is available in all LifeStream locations. All donors must also weigh at least 115 pounds, present current photo ID and be in good health. Daily Press editor-in-chief Matthew Cabe can be reached at [email protected] or 760-490-0052. Follow him on Twitter @DP_MatthewCabe.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos