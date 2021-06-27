UPMC Park hosts its first ball park movie night of the season





Posted: June 27, 2021 / 2:45 PM EDT

/ Update: June 27, 2021 / 2:45 PM EDT

A large crowd came to UPMC Park on Saturday night, not for a football game, but for a movie. Saturday June 26 marked the return of movie night at the ball park. People had the opportunity to enjoy the film directly on the grass of the outfield, as well as to taste delicious food. The feature film of the evening was Shrek. Erie Seawolves President Greg Coleman said around 350 people were expected at the event. The Little Italy Farmers Market will be back on June 28

Coleman said it was great to see families come together to enjoy the event at the ball park. “It’s certainly great to see families reconnect. The past year has been so difficult for everyone. So to be able to do that, do it here, it’s such a great setting, it’s wonderful, ”said Greg Coleman, president of the Erie Seawolves. The next movie night is set for Saturday July 24. The feature film presentation at the ball park will be Toy Story 4. For news delivered directly to you,subscribe to JET 24 / FOX 66 / YourErie.coms and the daily news mailing list

