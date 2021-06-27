Solano A&E scene continues to reborn as pandemic restrictions relax

Solano County, located roughly equidistant from San Francisco and Sacramento, offers easy access to top entertainment venues while offering a wide range of activities close to home.

Live theater is your passion? It’s here. Live musical and comic entertainment? You bet. Do you like art? Solano County also has them in abundance.

Be sure to check with each site as they continue to reopen access restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Downtown theater

Hosting hundreds of community events each year, including concerts, festivals, seminars and performances, the Downtown Theater is the cultural hub of the Fairfield area.

Also housing an art gallery, new works are presented each month at the theater. Entrance to the gallery is free during opening hours.

The award-winning 360-seat theater received an exterior facelift in August 2018 with the addition of a state-of-the-art illuminated marquee. The theater and other facilities can also be hired to host special events.

Location: 1035 Texas St., Fairfield

More information: 707-940-0700,www.downtowntheatre.com

Vacaville performing arts theater

The Vacaville Performing Arts Theater provides an attractive setting for performances, meetings and other special events. A spacious courtyard entrance, two-story lobby and private patio create an airy and welcoming atmosphere.

Centrally located between San Francisco and Sacramento in the Vacaville Cultural Center, the Vacaville Performing Arts Theater is close to Interstate 80. Many exciting restaurants and shops are just minutes away.

The theater has an 80 foot by 40 foot stage with a 40 foot by 20 foot front stage. Acclaimed for world-class acoustic sound quality and excellent sight lines, the theater is equipped with professional sound and lighting systems, a full orchestra pit for 32 musicians, two large boxes and a professional height flight system to accommodate full-size stages. The theater also features a 9-foot Kawai concert grand piano, Baldwin upright piano, 75 musician chairs, desks, conductor podium, and lecterns to meet business, educational or performance needs.

Location: 1010 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville

More information: 707-469-4013,https://vpat.net/

Theater of the Empress

The Vallejos Empress Theater opened in February 1912, hosting a vaudeville act. It was reopened in 2008 after almost 20 years of non-use due to damage from the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989. The one-room cinema room has undergone a complete renovation and earthquake-resistant modernization. Operated as a non-profit organization, it now broadcasts films, hosts shows and is rented out for private events.

Tours and sales of vintage movie posters are also offered.

Location: 330 Virginia Street, Vallejo

More information: 707-552-2400,www.empresstheatre.org

Port Arts Theater

The Harbor Arts Theater is part of the Harbor Arts Center and is managed by the Creative Arts Collection.

The Creative Arts Collective encourages community participation through educational programs on the creative arts and family activities. The aim of the organization is to enhance cultural appreciation and enliven the surrounding community with extraordinary creative work projects. Its mission is to ensure access to the arts for every individual within the community.

Location: 720 Main Street, Suisun City

More information: 707-435-3800,www.suisunharbortheatre.org

Winter opera

The Winters Opera House dates back to the 19th century and is one of the oldest theaters in the state. It now houses The Palms Playhouse.

The brick building was built in 1876, originally as a grocery store. It then served as a merchandise store. The restored opera house is on the second floor and has hosted various entertainment and civic events over the years. The program for the coming weeks is available on its website.

Location: 13 Main Street, Winters

More information: 530-795-1825,www.palmsplayhouse.com

UC Davis Mondavi Center

Robert and Margrit Mondavi donated $ 10 million in 2001 to help build the Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, which opened in 2002. It is now recognized as a regional performing arts monument .

The Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts presents nearly 200 performances each year, making it one of Northern California’s premier arts destinations. The performances include some of the best talent from around the world and performances by professional artists and students in music, dance, theater and spoken word.

The main performance space of the Mondavi Centers, the 1,800-seat Jackson Hall, boasts next-generation theatrical equipment and superb acoustics, making it a favorite venue for major orchestras, jazz groups. and dance and theater companies from around the world. The 200-seat Vanderhoef Studio Theater offers a high-tech space for rehearsals, film screenings and intimate musical experiences.

Location: One Shields Ave., University of California, Davis

More information: 530-754-2787,www.mondaviarts.org

Solano Symphony Orchestra

The Solano Symphony Orchestra is entering its 35th season this year after switching to virtual performances throughout the 2020-2021 period due to the pandemic.

The symphony was founded in 1987 to provide a way for local musicians to perform and expand their musical talent. It has become the distinguished orchestra we enjoy today.

Maestro Semyon Lohss became musical director and conductor during the 1992-1993 season, leading the orchestra to an ever higher level of excellence.

Like diamonds and pearls, the Solano Symphony Orchestra is timeless in its transcendent interpretation of classical music.

This 2021-2022 season is expected to start in October.

More information: 707-455-7211,www.solanosymphony.org

Symphony Vallejo

The Vallejo Symphony continues its run as one of the oldest in the state.

The symphony, which performs in various venues, was formed when a group of community leaders determined that local musicians needed a showcase for their talents. At the same time, members of the community could enrich themselves by attending live performances.

On February 21, 1931, a 60-piece orchestra under the direction of Julius Weyand made their debut in the auditorium of the city’s new Veterans Memorial Building. For several years, concerts were held in the auditorium of Hogan High School.

The symphony moved to the Empress Theater for the 2017-18 season. A performance to close the 2019-2020 season and performances throughout the 2020-2021 season have been canceled due to pandemic lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The symphony hopes to return this summer with some outdoor concerts.

More information: 707-643-4441,www.vallejosymphony.org

Benicia Plein Air Gallery

The Benicia Plein Air Gallery specializes in the work of local artists who capture the outdoor scenes in and around Benicia, the Carquinez Strait and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The open-air gallery, which like other galleries has closed following closures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and has gradually reopened, presents the works of one of its many artists every month, with creations that will go from classic landscapes to saturated ones. pastels. The featured artist for July is Beth Winfield. The featured artist for the month of August is Karen Leoni. The featured artist of the month for September is MaryLou Correia.

Location: 307 First St., Benicia

More information: 707-297-5903,www.beniciapleinair.com

Fairfield-Suisun Visual Arts Association

The Fairfield-Suisun Visual Arts Association is a non-profit organization of visual artists and friends of the arts working collaboratively with the community to promote artistic creativity, education and expression.

The association maintains the gallery at the Solano Town Center shopping center in Fairfield.

Annual events include Art on the Vive and the annual Student Art Show.

The current show, Color, runs until July 17 with star artist Cherol Ockrassa. Texture opens July 18 and runs through September 4. The Natural World opens September 8 and runs through October 30 with featured artist JT Whittaker.

More information: 707-688-8889,www.fvaa-arts.org

Glashoffs Studio

Home to an eclectic range of art and sculpture, Phil Glashoffs Farm in the Suisun Valley also shows the agricultural side, with a seasonal fruit stand and pumpkin patch.

One of the region’s most prominent artists, Glashoff’s works can be visited by appointment. Those in the area can visit for produce in October.

Much of the art is made up of salvaged rusty machinery, fire extinguishers, compressor lids, motorcycle tanks, and other items that had been abandoned and strewn around the farm. The sculptures caught Glashoff’s attention from around the world. Those who appreciate art find goodwill and humor in every room.

Location: 2489, chemin Rockville, Suisun Valley

More information: 707-427-8060,[email protected]

