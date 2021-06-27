Babylon Cast: all actors confirmed so far

Damien Chazelle’s next oneBabylonThe project continues to add to its exciting cast list, so it helps to have a guide to all of the actors connected to the film so far. After bursting onto the scene in 2014Whiplash, an Academy darling who garnered nominations for Screenplay, Director and Image as well as a victory for JK Simmons in Supporting Actor, Chazelle continued his strides as Hollywood’s next director with the classic musical love letterLa La Land (2016). Although this film was a historic failure at the Oscars, Chazelle continued his career withFirst manand has been relatively quiet before that, its next big awards show.

Although still in pre-production,Babylon it is said to be about 1920s Hollywood and the transition from the era of silence to talking movies. Hollywood loves to celebrate Hollywood, so Chazelle seems to be taking inspiration from her latest critical hitLa La Land and apply them to the infamous moment in cinema history already immortalized on film by the 1952 musical classicSing in the rain. The film has set a limited release date of December 25, 2022, aiming for a wide release on January 6, 2023, which should leave enough time for theaters to realign distribution windows in a post-pandemic film industry landscape.

In the meantime, the buzz surrounding the film’s preproduction has centered on the casting. Emma Stone, who previously worked with Chazelle in the female lead role opposite Ryan Gosling in the Academy mix-up film which is La La Land, was once attached to playing Clara Bow in Babylon. Bow was one of the most famous silent stars of her time, Hollywood’s first “it-girl” and a major figure in the development of the star system as a cultural pillar. The film will also follow the exploits of other fictional characters as they navigate these very real tumultuous times in the industry, whether they are established professionals struggling to transition mediums or aspiring newcomers hoping to ride the surf. the wind of change.

Margot Robbie

After Emma Stone was forced to leave theBabylonCasting due to scheduling conflicts, Margot Robbie was tied in to play the lead role of Clara Bow. Robbie broke up at Martin Scorsesethe wolf of Wall Street (2013) before rising to the number one spot among Hollywood flagship women. She is the current torchbearer for the role of Harley Quinn in the DCEU, and she has used her influence as an actress to help produce dramatic projects likeme Tonya (2017),Bomb (2019), andPromising young woman (2020), the first two she also starred in, earning an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Tonya Harding. Robbie will also feature in the startup of thePirates of the Caribbeanmovie franchise.

Brad pitt

A well-known star, Pitt’s most recent roles include actor / stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino.Once upon a time in hollywood (2019) and Major Roy McBride inAd Astra (2019). The former earned him his first Oscar victory after a long list of nominations, earning Best Supporting Actor honors. Much like Rick Dalton, the character of DiCaprio inOnce upon a time in hollywood, the character of Pitt inBabylon Rumor has it that this is a fictional actor struggling to transition between eras of cinema in spirit, if not the exact name or likeness. He will find his compatriot OUATIH co-starring MargotRobbie.

Diego Calva

Ascendant talent, Diego Calva is a Mexican actor whose most important credit outside hisBabylonattachment plays a drug dealer in NetflixNarcos: Mexico. He will likely play the third lead role, described in a report by Collider as”an ambitious young man, born in the United States to Mexican immigrants, who dreams of working in the film industry.“

Jean Adepo

Jovan Adepo got his breakout role inFences (2016) as Cory Maxson before starring in the period action horror filmSuzerain (2018). He also had a small role inMother! (2017), but was otherwise relatively quiet on the big screen. Most recently he played Will Reeves / Hooded Justice in the HBO 2019 series.Watchmen. The role of the Anglo-American actor inBabylon is not yet disclosed.

Li Jun Li

Veteran of TV programming, Li Jun Li is perhaps best known for her regular role in the Netflix seriesWu Assassins. She is said to have been cast for the role of Anna May Wong, considered by many to be Hollywood’s first Chinese-American movie star.

Max Minghella

Max Minghella is most recently known for his appearances in the Hulu series. The Handmaid’s Talelike Nick and Seen-spin offSpiral(2021). He is the winner of several ensemble performance awards for his work in TheHandmaid’s Tale as good asSocial network (2010), in which he plays Divya Narendra.Hisrole inBabylon is not yet disclosed.

Katherine waterston

Acting since the early 2000s, Katherine Waterson is perhaps best known as the leading female role in theFantastic beasts films, as well as for his role in the Paul Thomas Anderson filmInherent vice (2014). She is the daughter of veteran actor Sam Waterson, and her role inBabylon is unknown.

Samara weaving

Often cited for her resemblance to Margot Robbie and Emma Stone, Samara Weaving has built her own career in television and film, recently leading to critical and commercial success.Ready or Not (2019) as well as an appearance inBill & Ted face the music (2020). Her similarity to Stone and Robbie could support speculation that her role is some sort of Clara Bow understudy or replacement, but there is no official word yet on who she will play.

Lukas haas

On stage and on screen since the 1980s, Lukas Haas has been in all kinds of productions from 24 (2001-2010) toStart (2010), toThe ghost (2015). He is a drummer and pianist for The Rogues and has composed several film soundtracks. He recently collaborated with Damien Chazelle onFirst man, in which he plays the late Michael Collins, commander of the Apollo 11 mission that first placed a man on the moon.

Chip

The eccentric bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is one of the most interesting popular musicians of his time, with collaborations ranging from Walk the lineJohnny Cashto Radiohead, and a filmography dating back to the 1980s. He has made appearances inFear and loathing in Las Vegas (1998),The great Lebowski (1998), andBaby Driver (2017) among a myriad of other projects, and his roles are generally more cameo than substantive, which may shed light on assumptions about his yet undisclosed role inBabylon.

Rory scovel

Rory Scovel has starred in several TV shows, includingRobbie like Robbie, and lent his vocal talent to Harley quinn animated television series (in which Kaley Cuoco, not Margot Robbie, stars). The Robbie star will star alongside Margot Robbie in an as yet unknown role inBabylon.

Eric roberts

Nominated for an Oscar in the 1985sTrain out of control, Eric Roberts has been an actor since the ’60s. A quick glance at his IMDb page will return many projects in production as well as a multitude of completed documents, includingThe black Knight (2008) andInherent vice. Its role inBabylon was not released.

PJ Byrne

While his most recent notable work may well be the Amazon seriesThe boys, PJ Byrne has already collaborated twice withBabylon directing Margot Robbie, sharing a project with her onthe wolf of Wall Street as good asBomb. Its role inBabylon is still unknown.

Damon gupton

Having worked with Chazelle in a small role in his directorial escape in 2014Whiplash, Damon Gupton went on to appear in the seriesMotel Bates like Dr. Gregg Edwards. He also worked on Criminal minds before being thrownBabylon. Its role is not disclosed.

