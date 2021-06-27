Michelle Keegan channels Hollywood glamor as she sets up for lunch with Mark Wright





Michelle Keegan never goes wrong with her fashion choices and she looked stunning as she channeled old Hollywood glamor as she headed for Sunday lunch. The Brassic actress turned heads in a peach-style belted midi dress worn with glamorous sunglasses. The star accessorized her chic gown with a woven straw bag, one of summer 2021’s fashion obsessions, and coordinating flats as she stepped out in Hale. Corrie’s former favorite Michelle was in great shape when she left Victors restaurant after dining with husband Mark Wright, mother Jackie and stepdad Dave Thornton.





(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month and they spent some time together before Mark returned to work in London. Pundit and former Crawley Town footballer Mark is busy facing Euro 2020 for Sky Sports. He presents the Good Morning Euros program alongside Bela Shah from 7am on weekdays throughout the tournament.





(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)

This month, Michelle posted touching tributes to her dad and stepdad while celebrating Father’s Day with a collection of throwback snaps. The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with her father Mike Keegan with her 4.9 million followers. One was an adorable photo of herself as a baby in Mike’s arms.





(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)

She also celebrated the strong bond she has with her stepfather.



"Happy Father's Day to my step-dad. Thank you for all you do for our family," she wrote with a family photo. Michelle, from Stockport, recently shared a rare photo with her mother as she celebrated the launch of her beauty collaboration with Spectrum Collections. The third season of Sky One's Brassic comedy series, filmed in Manchester and Lancashire, returns to screens this fall. It will see Michelle and her co-star Joe Gilgun return as Erin and Vinnie alongside the full cast of colorful Brassic characters. Sky One has confirmed that Brassic will feature in its fall schedule of new dramas. Actress Michelle took it a step further by telling fans that she will be returning to screens "in early October."







