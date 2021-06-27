Connect with us

Every power Lady Loki has that Loki doesn’t

Lady Loki may be a variant of the trickster god, but she has some enchantments that he doesn’t seem to know about – here’s all Sylvie has done so far.

Warning: Contains SPOILERS forLokiepisode 3.

Loki introduced Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, a female variant of Loki – and she appears to possess very different powers than the original trickster god. According to TVA, the timeline naturally leans towards chaos, with the creation of countless branching timelines. Their job is to prune those branches, limit the chaos, and it makes sense that they find themselves facing a variant of Loki.

Sylvie appears to be a mix of two comic book characters, Lady Loki and the second Enchantress, and she is very different from Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief. Dialogue has suggested that this version of Loki has not been adopted by the Asgardians, although it has yet to indicate who raised her in place of Odin and Frigga. Her different physique and experiences have given Sylvie a very different fighting style than Loki (although there is some overlap) and similarly, she tends to use enchantments that Loki claims to be less familiar with. It’s hard to say if this is due to time mechanics – Sylvie is a variant of a branching timeline, so there could be differences between her and Loki on a genetic level that have affected the way her magic develops – or though mainstream Loki just never touched with these specific spells. Loki himself has attempted to imply that some of Sylvie’s magic is underneath him, exactly the attitude you would expect from the selfish con artist, but this is unlikely to be the reason he has never demonstrated the powers that Sylvie displays.

Indeed, the differences in fighting styles and power of Loki and Sylvie may be the main reason Sylvie caused TVA so much trouble. They are waiting for a Loki who possesses all of the typical Loki abilities – shape shifting, illusion projection, duplication casting, and more. – which means that it is impossible for them to surround Sylvie. Here are all the abilities Sylvie used to cause TVA such problems as they never expected a Loki to have them.

Sylvie can enter people’s minds

Lady Loki seems to specialize in enchantments of the mind, and inLoki Episode 3, we saw how great these powers can be. When she comes into physical contact with a person, she is able to weave an enchantment that permeates her mind and encourages her to reveal her deepest secrets. It is possible to resist these spells, and the amount of resistance depends on the strength of will; in the case of the strongest minds, Sylvie creates a false reality from their memories and implanted herself in them as a trusted friend, a counselor or maybe even a lover. This magic is certainly powerful, because when she used it on a TVA hunter, she was able to penetrate the brainwashing of the Time-Keepers and bring back memories she claimed to be centuries old. The mainstream Loki has limited psychic abilities, which he used on Erik. Selvig to help him achieve his infamous goals in the firstThor movie. But he’s not used to using these powers particularly often, even mocking Sylvie for her use, and even inThe Avengers preferred to use the Mind Stone for feats like this, suggesting Lady Loki has more control and experience in this area than he does.

Lady Loki Can Own Other People’s Bodies

Loki Episode 3 Sylvie

Sylvie is experienced in hand-to-hand combat, making liberal use of her long legs for particularly wild kicks, a key contrast between the two variations given that Loki hates the use of brute force. Still, it should be noted that Sylvie initially challenged Loki through the bodies of others, suggesting that she prefers to limit her own personal exposure to risk. Sylvie seems capable of dominating the minds of the weakest individuals, of transforming them into her puppets, of speaking and of acting through them. There seem to be limits to this power, given that he has only been shown one person at a time, and his conscience does. seem to need some physical contact to jump from body to body. The host has increased strength during possession and collapses from exhaustion and fatigue when moving on.

The interesting question is whether or not there are other limitations on Sylvie’s power of possession. It is likely that some hosts will have an increased degree of resistance, simply because their willpower is too strong, and as a result, some people may be able to fight Lady Loki’s control – perhaps even dismiss her conscience altogether. . Hopefully this will be tested, perhaps seeing if Sylvie can own Loki himself in a future episode of Loki.

Lokireleases new episodes Wednesdays on Disney +.

Loki Sylvie as a child

Sylvies Mother Line hints at her true identity (not Loki)


Tom Bacon is one of the staff editors at Screen Rant, as well as a mentor for new writers and a member of the care team, providing support and a listening ear to members of the Comics group. A longtime fan of big franchises like Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Marvel, Tom is thrilled his childhood is back – and this time it’s cool. He has strong relationships with various fan communities and is a moderator for some of Facebook’s biggest MCU and X-Men groups; you can find him on Twitter @TomABacon. A graduate of Edge Hill University, Tom remains closely linked to his alma mater as a volunteer chaplain. He is heavily involved in his local church, and anyone who consults him on Twitter will quickly learn that he is also involved in British politics.

