Harry Melling: the Harry Potter actor who had a huge career





Harry Potter star Harry Melling has been cast for a new Netflix movie that will hit our screens soon. The 32-year-old actor played Dudley Dursley in the Harry potter movies. The Dursley family live in the fictional town of Little Whinging, Surrey in the books by JK Rowlings. He played Harry Potter’s spoiled cousin in five of the popular witchcraft films. READ MORE: Bad weather cancels Red Arrows scheduled flight over Surrey Melling will now play Edgar Allen Poe – the lead role – in a detective and crime film titled Pale blue eye. The film is set in 1830 and also stars Christian Bale as a veteran New York City detective. The London-born artist has done great things since his appearances in Harry Potter, forging a serious career both on stage and on screen. Having been a member of the National Youth Theater and trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Harry is also no stranger to stage productions and has performed in several venues across London.



Along with his theatrical accomplishments, Harry has been featured in a number of Netflix favorites. In 2020, he plays the evangelical priest Roy Laferty in the Netflix thriller The devil all the time . And in the same year he appeared in the Netflix drama series The Queen's Gambit – in which he played Harry Beltik, a friend and one of Beth's competitors in Kentucky.







