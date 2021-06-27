“Cops” Creator Passes Away at 78 – The Hollywood Reporter





John Langley, the creator of the longtime television series The cops, is dead. Langley died of an apparent heart attack in Baja, Mexico on Saturday as competing in the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race, a family representative confirmed to Hollywood journalist. He was 78 years old. Langley is best known for creating the Fox series The cops, which aired on the network in 1989. The series, which ran for over 1,000 episodes, is recognized as one of the longest-running reality TV series. The Langley executive produced the show with his son, Morgan Langley. After being canceled by Fox in 2013 after 25 seasons, Paramount Network’s precursor, Spike TV, picked up the series. The series continued after Spike’s name change in 2018 as Paramount Network, which also had syndication rights to previous seasons of the show. Paramount Network has postponed the premiere of The cops’33rd season after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests for racial and social justice. The show was finally canceled last June. WGN America, which owned the off-network rights to the show, let its contract expire on June 30. Although this is a long series, The cops had come under scrutiny over the years for the way it portrayed suspects and police tactics. Podcast Run away from the cops revealed that officers would sometimes force subjects to sign permits to film for the show, and that crew members carried guns and helped police. Apart from The cops, Langley also produced American vice: doping a nation, which showed the drug arrests live on television. Other credits include Inside the American prison and Las Vegas prison; documentaries Cocaine blues, American Exhibition: Who murdered JFK, Anatomy of a Crime and Terrorism: target the United States;and series’ Justice Video, Undercover stings, jail, street patrol, Vegas strip and Road warriors. Langley Productions also produced the film Best of Brooklyn with Richard Gere, Don Cheadle and Ethan Hawke. In addition to entertainment, Langley created his own off-road racing team known as the COPS Racing Team, where he won the Baja 1000 and Baja 500. Langley received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2011. Langley is survived by his son Morgan, who oversees Langley Productions, his wife Maggie, his son Zak, his daughters Sarah Langley Dews and Jennifer Blair and seven grandchildren. June 27, 12:46 p.m. Updated with confirmation.







