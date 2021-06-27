Entertainment
Latest Fast & Furious movie leads weekend box office
LOS ANGELES ‘Fast & Furious franchise gave Hollywood its best opening weekend since December 2019 at the box office this weekend, providing further proof that America’s entertainment industries are accelerating toward some semblance of normalcy.
F9: The Fast Saga, the ninth installment in the auto racing franchise, has raised around $ 70 million from national theaters. While this opening is only the sixth best in the series to date, it comes after several outings that indicate a growing appetite among moviegoers to return to the theater.
This movie establishes what came out of it, said Jim Orr, president of national theatrical distribution at Comcast. Body
CMCSA 0.64%
Universal Pictures, which distributed the film.
The opening of F9 is the best of any Hollywood release since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in late 2019, and follows the encouraging openings of Godzilla vs. Kong in March and A Quiet Place Part II in May.
F9, however, offers the clearest test yet on the post-pandemic habits of moviegoers. The film is the most anticipated title released since the pandemic closed theaters and comes as around 80% of auditoriums have reopened and major cities allow full capacity seats inside.
Across the U.S. economy, sellers, executives, and investors are monitoring metrics like box office revenue to see how the post-Covid-19 entertainment landscape takes shape. Signs of life arrive quickly: On Saturday, Bruce Springsteen reopened his hit Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway to a fully vaccinated crowd. Venues such as the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles host summer concerts at full capacity, and Walt Disney Co.
Dis 0.24%
theme parks have extended their hours of operation and relaxed restrictions on attendance. A return to pre-pandemic habits is encouraging and necessary for an American film company with weeks of expensive, much-delayed films slated to premiere after F9.
F9, in particular, has also been an unlikely indicator of how Hollywood planned to weather the pandemic. In March 2020, just days after the lockdowns became a reality for most Americans, Universal pushed back its original May 2020 release by nearly a year. The move shocked corners of Hollywood, as it signaled that Universal Brass expected the pandemic to keep major releases on shelves for months longer than expected. The film was ultimately delayed several times, keeping one of the studios’ biggest and most lucrative franchises out of theaters and forcing contestants to adjust their schedules accordingly.
Universal wanted to wait until a majority of its major markets were back online before releasing the film, Mr. Orr said. Toronto is the only major movie city that still has closed theaters, he said, likely slashing box office receipts from this weekend’s total by a few million dollars.
F9 premiered a few weeks ago in select international markets, where it raised a total of $ 335 million, including over $ 200 million in China, the world’s second largest film market. Box office receipts in China fell sharply in the films’ second week of release, indicating poor audience response. American crowds gave it a B + rating, according to market research firm CinemaScore.
Around the time it delayed big-budget releases like F9 last year, Universal also started shipping potential theatrical releases straight to the home release. The move, which meant films like Trolls World Tour premiered in trade shows and not on the big screen, sparked outrage from some theater operators but quickly became the industry standard.
Today, all studios opt for a mix of release strategies. A sign of how upsetting the release schedule can seem, the next two releases of Universals The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Forever Purge will both premiere on July 2. The Purge sequel will only be played in theaters, while the Boss Baby sequel will play theaters but also stream on its in-house streaming service, Peacock.
Write to Erich Schwartzel at [email protected]
