



Will Olly Alexander replace Jodie Whittaker as Doctor in Doctor Who after the upcoming Thirteenth Season? For months, rumors circulated that Whittaker, like her Doctor Who predecessors, would leave the series after its third season as Doctor. The BBC has already ruled out such rumors. Meanwhile, talks about Alexander becoming the New Doctor began when he appeared in It’s a sin, a drama created by the old Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies. The miniseries included an episode where the character of Alexander is part of a fictional Doctor Who the production of the episode. Rumors suggest Davies is pushing Alexander to become the next Doctor. Many fans still believe Whittaker could quit the show after Season 13, but have dismissed talks about replacing the actress with Alexander. That changed when the British tabloid The sun released a new report indicating that Alexander is in “advanced talks” to take over as the Fourteenth Doctor following Whittaker’s exit. (Photo: Dave J Hogan / Getty Images – BBC) “Olly is about to be announced as the new Doctor. Negotiations are at an advanced stage,” The sun complaints. “He was heavily promoted for the role by Russell – with whom he worked closely on other projects. Russell was impressed with his work and felt it suited the Doctor perfectly. happen, he just had to keep quiet about it while the negotiations were finalized. “ Although it came from a tabloid, the report garnered a lot of attention. The BBC continues to remain silent on the issue. Davies, it should be noted, no longer works on Doctor Who. Alexander’s manager Martha Kinn took to social media to deny the rumor with a Doctor Who post filled with puns. “Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exercise this speculation,” Kinn writes (via Subway). “As nice as it sounds to see the interest in this story revive, it’s just not true. As strange as it sounds, Olly is focusing on her music, for now.” (Photo: WhatsApp) This may be the end of the rumor. Then again, Doctor Who fans can assume it’s a lie to keep the cast of Alexander a secret. Fans will likely continue to speculate on Whittaker’s future with the series and Alexander’s involvement until his departure, if any, is made official and his replacement named. What do you think? Will Alexander replace Whittaker on Doctor Who? Let us know what you think in the comments. Doctor Who is currently filming its thirteenth season. Check out the series with our streaming frenzy guide.

