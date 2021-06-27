Entertainment
15 Latin actresses you need to know more about
Over the years, many pioneering Latinas have paved the way for future Latinx stars to enter Hollywood with confidence and pride in who they are. At this year’s Golden Globes, the Argentinian-American star Anya Taylor-Joy won the Best Actress award for her work in the hit Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit. Mexican actress Eiza González also earned accolades for her performance in the black comedy thriller I care a lot. In addition, Afro-Latin stars, including 9-1-1: The Lone Star‘s Gina Torres and Roswell, New Mexico‘s Heather hemmens, continue to be Hollywood powers that exemplify the beauty, talent and diversity within the Latinx community.
Keep scrolling to learn more about 15 famous actresses who are helping redefine what it means to be Latinx on and off the red carpet.
Anya Taylor-Joy
After Anya was born in Miami, her family moved to Argentina where the majority of their relatives lived. Anya called the Latin American campaign until the age of six. Due to political tensions, her family moved to London where she discovered her passion for the theater. Today, the 25-year-old Spanish-speaking actress is a Golden Globe winner for the Netflix drama miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. She was also nominated for period drama film Emma. Previously, Anya starred in the popular BBC series Peaky Blinders and the supernatural horror film The witch.
Gina Torres
Best known for starring in the short-lived but beloved sci-fi series Firefly and the legal drama Suit, Gina is from New York born to Cuban-American parents. Throughout her nearly 30-year career, the Afro-Latina star has also appeared in 24, Revenge, Annibal and Westworld. As she portrays strong female characters on the small screen, like Tommy Vega on 9-1-1: The Lone Star, Gina is also a talented singer. The 52-year-old artist is a gifted and professionally trained opera and jazz mezzo soprano.
Justina machado
Born and raised in Chicago to Puerto Rican parents, Justina became interested in comedy from a young age. After moving to New York City in the 90s, she had several guest roles until she starred in the Emmy Award-winning HBO drama series. Six feet Under ground. Although Justina was initially chosen as a supporting character, she eventually made it into the main cast. The crew continued to win a SAG Award in 2004. Over the years, the Latina actress has continued to star on popular TV shows, such as Grey’s Anatomy, Ugly Betty, Desperate housewives, Jane the virgin, Queen of the South and Hypermarket. Most notably, Justina was praised for starring in Netflix’s family comedy. One day at a time.
michelle twenty one
For over a decade, Michelle has made a name for herself in Hollywood. Most recently, the 28-year-old actress starred in the first season of the ABC crime thriller. Big sky. Previously, the New York native of Ecuadorian origin was applauded for her performance in the romantic comedy-drama Latinx Beauty and the Baker. She was first recognized for playing Firefly in the Fox crime drama Gotham. Fans may have also spotted her in The good woman, Blue blood and NCIS: New Orleans.
Mishel prada
When Mishel made the decision to go into television and film, she pursued him. But she never expected a spontaneous audition for The walking dead spin off Fear the Living Dead: Passage to change his life. After the online series was nominated for an Emmy, the 31-year-old actress took another risk telling the creators from Starz’s comedy-drama Lifetime how much the project meant to her during the audition process. With this, she reserved the main role of Emma. In the midst of playing the Mexican-American character from LA, Mishel also portrayed Hermosa Lodge in The CW’s. Riverdale. Speaking on the Latina to Latina Podcast, Mishel shared that she has a Dominican mother and a Puerto Rican father with traces of Mexican and French ancestry in her.
Roselyn Sanchez
While many people may remember seeing Roselyn in the 2001 action comedy Rush hour 2, the Puerto Rican actress had other credits under her belt at the time. After moving to New York City in her early twenties, she began her career in the longtime CBS soap opera. As the world turns and then the derivative drama Los Angeles fame. She then landed other roles in Without leaving a trace, sneaky young ladies and great hotel. Later this summer, Roselyn will star in Fox’s reboot of the drama. Fantastic island.
Sofia carson
Best known for playing Evie in Disney’s fantasy drama franchise Offspring, Sofia continues to diversify as an actress. After starring in the Freeform drama Famous in love, the Colombian-American artist returned to the network as part of the main cast of Pretty Little Liars: perfectionists. The 28-year-old star showed off her dancing skills on Netflix last year Feel the beat. Most recently, fans saw her in the coronavirus pandemic-inspired thriller Songbird. Besides acting, Sofia loves release new music.
Stephanie Béatriz
Like the beloved comedy series Brooklyn nine-nine ends after eight seasons, Stephanie will make history as the mysterious detective Rosa Diaz. Since 2013, the Argentinian-born actress has starred in the TV show, but she has also taken time for other projects. The 40-year-old star appeared as a guest in Modern family, One day at a time and Reno 911! among others. She also lent her voice for characters from BoJack Cavalier, Central park, Bob’s burgers and family guy. Most recently, Stéphanie was part of the Latinx cast of Lin-Manuel Mirandathe movie of In the heights, a film adaptation of his Tony award-winning musical.
