Superboy’s new heat vision may even hurt Superman





In Action Comics # 1032 and Superman # 32 this week, similar types of heat vision with blue energy are used by Superboy and Thao La!

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Action Comics # 1032 & Superman # 32! Super Boyjust exploited a type of heat vision at the Kryptonian refugeeThao Lawho has just deleted Superman using its own thermal vision. There is serious synergy with this week’s Superman titles as both Action Comics # 1032 and Superman # 32 introduce a new form of thermal vision. Previously in Superman # 31, Superboy has shown the ability to control his heat vision with much more nuance than Superman. This is what led him to be able to use this new form of energy explosion. Recently in Action comics, a Kryptonian refugee ship was discovered by Superman and Superboy. They had supposedly escaped the clutches of Mongul and Warworld. The refugees are not normal Kryptonians, but belong to an ancient line of now extinct Kryptonians. Thao La is the center of Superman’s attention as she has demonstrated her ability to speak an ancient form of Kryptonian. Now Thao La is showing his first sign of Kryptonian powers on Earth, and it doesn’t end well for Superman. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Supermans’ New Identity Is About To Be Exposed Superboy Blue Heat Vision displays in Action Comics # 1032 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Daniel Sampere and Superman # 32 by Johnson, Scott Godlewski and Gabe Eltaeb appear to be the same. It’s far too much of a coincidence that Superman just launched new forms of heat vision on the same day. It is likely that this can be seen in more Kryptonians, given that Jonathan Kent has learned to exploit it. If Superman tried to use him, although he states he lacks the nuance, he could be even more powerful. What’s most remarkable about the blue heat vision Thao La uses is that she is able to knock Superman off his feet. This means that he is extremely powerful, as it is rare to harness such raw energy to take out Superman. Superman is someone who often has to deal with attacks from others to keep him from hurting them. As his nickname suggests, he’s literally a man of steel. Therefore, if Superboy has the same heat vision as Thao La, he could defeat Superman! Recently, Superboy has constantly improved, in terms of powers. Superman in Action Comics # 1032, goes so far as to assert that Jonathan will be the Superman against whom all the heroes will compete. Along with that, he’s incredibly impressed with Superboy’s ability to understand his powers in a much more nuanced way than he is. All of this and its new power of thermal vision support the idea that Super Boy could face Superman, if he ever wanted to. however, Superman still beats him like a hero, because Jonathan still has a lot to learn. Next: DC’s New Superman Honors Original In The Perfect Way Symbiotes became the next mutants in the Marvel Universe

About the Author Ben rolph

(151 published articles)

Ben Rolph is a comic book writer for Screen Rant. Based in London, UK, Ben owns and operates an Arrowverse YouTube channel called “TheDCTVshow”, in addition to being a film critic at DiscussingFilm. He is also a Tomatometer-approved reviewer and studies film at the University of Westminster. Ben has a passion for the Arrowverse series, especially The Flash and Supergirl, which he has watched and analyzed for years. More from Ben Rolph







