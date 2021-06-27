Flyer decades old from when the grandfather of a Hollywood and WWE icon performed in the city

A recent discovery of old flyers advertising professional wrestling in Coventry has revealed the founding father of a legendary dynasty that once performed right here in the city.

To the uninitiated, the name Peter Maivia may not mean much, but his grandson has become one of the most recognizable figures in the world.

Every now and then someone in the professional wrestling world becomes so well known that they transcend the sport of entertainment and become a household name.

READ MORE: Coventry’s most unloved hotel is surprising star in new book

Here in the UK we’ve had Bid Daddy and Giant Haystacks, the much-loved pro wrestling figures on this side of the pond, but the biggest stars are often from the US.

From Hulk Hogan to John Cena, there are plenty of stars who have almost outgrown the ring, rising to film and stardom in general.

But arguably none have been as famous as WWE’s Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

Mr Johnson has gone from king of the wrestling ring to one of today’s highest paid Hollywood stars, thanks to films such as Jumanji, Hobbs and Shaw and Moana.





(Image: Getty Images)



Despite his films grossing billions of pounds at the box office, his base is very much focused on professional wrestling, with family members on his mother’s and father’s side heavily involved in the sport.

His maternal grandfather was Peter Maivia, known to be the leader of the famous Samoan wrestling dynasty. Maivia and her family were a big part of the industry, so much so that they often toured the world.

A recent discovery of old flyers, believed to date from the 1960s, heralds when the star brought her craft to the long-dead Drill Theater in Coventry.

Luckily, the discovery was made by a man from Binley with ties to a modern wrestler – James Meikle, aka Big Jim from Coventry.

Keep up to date with all the latest local news with our daily newsletter

“I was visiting a close friend who lives in Binley and his neighbor was cleaning the house and found a stack of posters and programs of events he attended as a youngster,” Big Jim told CoventryLive.

“Knowing that we were both involved in the scene, he thought we might be interested in them.”

“Interested” is perhaps an understatement. Big Jim has been involved in the wrestling scene since he was a teenager, traveling the country and the rest of Europe on the professional wrestling circuit himself, often performing in front of thousands of spectators.

He also professed a passion for history, especially when it came to his hometown of Cov and his profession as a wrestler – so discovery was on his street.









He said: “I’m a bit of a fan of Coventry history and wrestling history so this was a great find for me.

“There were a lot of names that I saw in old World of Sport videos online or that I knew from fans or older wrestlers, and of course Peter Maivia’s name caught my attention. because of the famous Samoan wrestling dynasty.

“The family is legendary in wrestling with names like Yokozuna, Rikishi, Roman Reigns and of course The Rock, who is the grandson of Peter Maivia and bore the name in his wrestling debut as Rocky Maivia.

“We believe the event would have taken place in the mid-1960s and at the exercise room that once stood at the bottom of the City Arcade, which is now the site of the Vicroft Court apartments.

“I’ve always been a bit of a fan of old-school wrestling posters, so I’ll definitely hang on to them for a long time.”

So how did the head of a professional wrestling family end up performing here in Coventry?









Jim explains: “At one time the British wrestling scene was considered the best in the world, and it was not uncommon for bigger names from overseas to tour the UK.

“The promoters have always used international wrestlers to add a little interest to an event and having a wrestler from Samoa would have been something unique.”

As for Coventry’s connection to modern wrestling, Big Jim is still keen to put his hometown firmly on the map.

He said: “Coventry has sometimes had big events at the SkyDome, but in the past I have been able to host events at places like the Alan Higgs Center and the Fargo Village.

“We are currently planning a return to Fargo in September of this year.

“Obviously, Covid has had a huge impact on live events around the world and the fight was no exception.

“We have been able to start organizing events again in the last few weeks with every possible precaution and luckily my schedule for the year is starting to fill up.

“Readers can keep an eye on where I appear if they wish on Instagram at @henchmen_jim where I will also be sharing the rest of the vintage poster collection in the near future.”