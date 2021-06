Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story Review: She Did It Her Way

British novelist Jackie Collins wrote thick, sizzling and devouring books that in the 1970s and 1980s captivated millions of people while threatening to knock over their bedside tables. In these fantasies, sexually ravenous glamazons with names like Lucky and Fontaine called the shots and drank them too. Laura Fairries’ passionate and dashing documentary Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story sifts through a vast mine of archival material to identify this gifted storyteller. Newspapers reveal a shy and insecure teenager whose life changed after joining her older sister, actress Joan Collins, in 1960s Hollywood. Hobnobbing at parties with Garland and Brando was something exhilarating for a 16 year old teenager; but Jackie, a keen observer and cunning spy, drank in the gossip that would fuel the most successful of his 32 books, Hollywood Wives.

Interviews with Collins’ friends, family and coworkers reveal his genius for delving into the privacy of others. There are weddings (one fabulous, one disastrous), sibling friction, and a look at the fierce self-promotion that made her an international sensation. Much Disapproved: The 1966 Jacqueline Susanns ‘publication Valley of the Dolls had softened the ground for racy female writers, but Collins’ debut, The World is Full of Married Men (1968), again woke the stuffy people off their couches. (UGH, read a newspaper headline at the time.)

The dish is fun, but Lady Boss is more penetrating when she lifts the shell of glamor Collins had built, both as an alter ego and as an armor against her detractors. Novels seem quaint today; but, at the time, their fusion of filth and feminism drew legions of fans to a woman who lived like her heroines: apologizing for nothing and beholden to no one. Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story

Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 36 minutes. Watch on CNN platforms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos