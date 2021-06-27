Obi-Wan Show Reportedly Kenobi Fighting An Inquisitor





Inquisitors have appeared in Star Wars animation, publishing, and video games; now they could make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney + ‘s next limited seriesObi wan kenobicould pit fan favorite Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) against an Imperial Inquisitor wielding a lightsaber. The show is expected to follow the main character after the events ofStar Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sithduring his hermit exile in the desert world of Tatooine. Filming for the limited series began earlier this year in Los Angeles, withThe Mandalorianveteran Deborah Chow directing all six episodes. The Imperial Inquisitors are Dark Side Force users who respond directly to Emperor Palpatine and are tasked with rounding up and executing any surviving Jedi as a result of the cataclysmic purge of the Jedi. The Inquisitors were part of Star wars lore for decades, but were recently canonized by the animated seriesStar Wars: Rebelsin 2014. Since then, the Inquisitors have appeared in various other Star warsmediums especially the 2017dark Vador comics and video gamesJedi: Fallen Order. It has been speculated whether or not an Inquisitor might appear in Obi wan kenobi, largely because the series takes place at the height of the Inquisition’s power (i.e. betweenRevenge of the SithandNew hope). Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Star Wars: Canon’s 10 Inquisitors Explained Go to star warsreports that “at least one Inquisitor” will make an appearance on the show. In addition, they learned from their sources that“the lightsabers will clash”between Kenobi and the as yet unidentified Inquisitor. You can read their full report below: In the series, Obi-Wan will fight at least one Inquisitor. Lightsabers will clash and we’ll see Kenobi take on The Inquisitorius in at least one episode of the limited series … But believe me, empirically, the Imperial Inquisitioncomes for old (ish) Ben. The exact plot ofObi wan kenobi has remained a closely guarded secret since the show’s initial announcement. However, from what little has been confirmed so far, it looks like audiences will be able to enjoy their fair share of lightsaber action. Beyond reports of Inquisitors appearing on the series, Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed that the series will feature a rematch between Kenobi and Darth Vader (the latter being played by Hayden Christensen, reprising her role of Star wars previous trilogy). Fans have been clamoring for an independent Kenobi movie for years, so seeing this series finally come together is exciting. theStar wars The prequel trilogy, where McGregor and Christensen debuted in their respective roles, has seen a resurgence in recent years despite its original release. Since then, Lucasfilm has gradually incorporated more and more aspects of the prequels into their new Star wars projects in particularThe Mandalorian. Now the studio seems to be moving all in withObi-wan Kenobi serving as a direct continuation of the prequel trilogy. Hopefully the series will be a worthy successor to the legacy of Lucas’ last three films. More: Sequels Vs. Prequels: Which Star Wars Trilogy Is Best Source: Go to star wars Umbrella Academy: Why the show cut a brutal scene from Allison

