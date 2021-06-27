Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford hailed as ‘couple goals’ as they share sweet throwback to their wedding anniversary





EAMONN Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been called couple goals after celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary. Loose Women star Ruth shared a cute pic from their big day on Instagram to mark the occasion. 4 Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary this weekend Credit: @ ruthlangsford / Instagram In it, she and Eamonn stood on the dance floor as they looked at their wedding ring. Ruth captioned the post: "Still tight together after 25 years, 11 of them got married today! Happy Birthday sweetheart @ eamonnholmes." The celebrities were in awe of their perfect relationship, Christine McGuinness commenting: "Beautiful #couplegoals." 4 The couple have been together for 25 years Credit: Rex Alan Carr posted: "Amazing Awww !!!." As Ore Oduba said, "Years of goals as a couple !!!! Thanks for leading the way, congratulations E + R and great love to both of you xxx." It was an exceptional weekend of celebration in the Holmes family as her daughter Rebecca got engaged to her boyfriend Mark. The This Morning star, 61, beamed in a sweet photo of himself with the happy couple. Eamonn's daughter, Rebecca, got engaged a few days ago Rebecca, 30, sat on her father's lap and he put an arm around her. Proud daddy Eamonn captioned his photo: "Wonderful relaxed family reunion tonight to celebrate my daughter Rebecca's engagement to her fiance Mark. "They are very happy like our whole circle. "Mark asked the question on Rebecca's birthday last week after asking my permission. He is a wonderful boy that we welcome into our family with open arms." Fellow ITV presenter Charlotte Hawkins was among the first to comment, writing, "Oh wonderful news, congratulations! TV star Gaby Roslin typed in: "Ahh huge congratulations" As another friend wrote: "Congratulations you will make a fabulous FOB (father of the bride) xx" The Holmes family is a tight knit group Eamonn has four children in total and shares his three oldest children with his first wife Gabriella. Real estate agent Rebecca is Eamonn's only daughter and she is based in Northern Ireland. He also shares Niall and Declan with Gabriella, and his son Jack with his wife Ruth Langsford.







