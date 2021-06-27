Mandalorians Ming-Na Wen had no idea Boba Fett would save Fennec Shand

Mandalorian star Ming-Na Wen says she had no idea Boba Fett would save Fennec Shand after being shot in the guts by Toro Calican in Season 1.

The Mandalorians Ming-Na Wen reveals that she had no idea Boba Fett would save Fennec Shand. The Disney + hit season 1 introduced many intriguing new characters to the Star wars the universe, including the mercenary Shand.

Fans got their first glimpse of Fennec Shand in The Mandalorians fifth episode “The Gunslinger”. In the episode, Din Djarin landed on Tatooine in a damaged Razor Crest and reluctantly teamed up with a green bounty hunter named Toro Calican who sought to enter the guild by collecting on Shand. Calican indeed ended up shooting Shand, apparently killing her, before being himself killed by Djarin. Famously, the episode ended with a caped figure approaching Shands’ seemingly lifeless body. Fans immediately concluded that the mysterious cloak wearer must have been Boba Fett, but this was only confirmed when the Mandalorian Season 2 episode The Tragedy, in which it was revealed that Fett saved Shands’ life by giving him cybernetic implants, a favor Shand did him by becoming Fett’s partner in his quest to recover his lost armor.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Fennec Shand Is Even More Powerful Than The Mandalorian Revealed

The story of the Fennec Shand / Boba Fett has indeed proven to be an interesting and effective way not only to reintroduce the famous bounty hunter Fett in the Star wars universe, but also establish a new character in Shand. It turns out that Wen herself had no idea where things were going when she filmed the Season 1 episode that led her to Star wars traditions. The actress once said that she Mandalorian the role was supposed to be one-off, but through a combination of factors, including lobbying for the return, was later expanded. Speaking recently to ComicBook.com, Wen again pointed out how in the dark she was about Shand’s ultimate fate when she first played the role:

“I had no idea… of course I tried really hard. You know how to suggest that she is only badly injured, but I had no idea that Boba Fett was coming to save her. It blew me away. . They didn’t even tell me … to wait and find out everything was just wonderful and magical surprises, like winning the golden ticket. “

Winning the role of Fennec Shand has indeed turned into a career boon for Wen. Not only did she get an engagement back on The Mandalorian, she is expected to star alongside Temuera Morrisons Boba Fett in the new Disney + show Boba Fett’s book. Secrecy surrounds Boba Fett’s book but it was recently revealed by Morrison himself that the show would dig into Boba Fetts’ unseen backstory. Wen herself has little to say about the new show as details are being kept under wraps, but she recently gave a hint about her characters’ costumes, joking that Shand likes her outfit very much, because she wears it quite often.

It is of course no surprise that Wen was kept in the dark about Fennec Shand’s ultimate fate when she first starred as The Mandalorian. Indeed, it’s likely that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni themselves weren’t quite sure whether Shand was alive or dead, or who this mysterious caped figure was. At the time, Disney could have chosen to stay out of the alumni reintroduction business. Star wars characters like Fett in favor of creating new ones. It is a matter of debate if they ultimately made the right decision in completing The Mandalorian season 2 with familiar characters from various Star wars Properties. But their plan does indeed seem set in stone now, as the future is about Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor, and other recycled characters. Fortunately, there is also room for an original character like Fennec Shand, who in addition to his live appearances is also featured in the animated show. The bad lot.

More: Why Fennec Shand Is In A Bad Lot (& Why She Hunts Omega)

Source: ComicBook.com

Why Kaminoans Are Looking For Omega (But Not Boba Fett)





About the Author