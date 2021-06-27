Former Coronation Street actor greets ‘angel Aldi’ after wallet incident

A former soap opera star praised an angel Aldi who saved him after a wallet incident.

Actor Marcquelle Ward played Mitch on Coronation Street shopping at his local Aldi when he realized he had forgotten his wallet.

But since he had Apple Pay on his phone, he didn’t panic too much – it just meant he would have to pay for his purchases in bursts.

But the woman behind him in the queue stepped in and paid for it.

Marcquelle offered to reimburse the woman for her generosity, but she refused and instead demanded that he reimburse her.

Now he wants to highlight the incredible act of kindness of the woman he only knew as “Lisa” at the Bradshaw Street store.

Marcquelle, who was critically acclaimed in the musical West End Cats, told the MEN : “She really made my day and gave me faith in humanity. I want her to be recognized because it was so kind of her.”

He shared the extraordinary act of kindness with friends in a Facebook post.

In the post, he said: “The most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me while shopping happened to me this morning.

“So I was in my local Aldi and when I got to the checkout after everything had been scanned I realized I didn’t have my wallet.

“I didn’t panic because I had my phone with Apple Pay enabled?”

“But the number of purchases was over the tap limit at one time, so I asked if we could pay it in half. So that’s paying up to the limit and then paying the rest again.

“So, as the guy behind the register and I were removing stuff from the first part of the bill, this woman comes forward.

“She was like ‘I’m going to pay it’ and I was like ‘I have the money, I can just split the purchases to pay on my card. “She said to me, ‘Don’t worry, I’m just going to pay for this.’

Marcquelle, who first rose to fame in the ITV musical drama Britannia High, asked for the woman’s bank details so he could transfer the money to her, but she had none.

He continues, “She was like everything was fine, don’t worry, pay him next.” I was like what your social media accounts are, whatever, at least give me your name.

“Her name was Lisa, short hair with an orange streak. She was like my guardian angel.”





Marcquelle, 37, says her mission is now to “pay it forward”, as Lisa wished.

And also to let her know that he has the money if she wants to get it back!

He said: “All she wanted was for me to pay him next, so that’s my mission now.

“Besides, I have the money on me just in case I cross paths with her again. Thanks Lisa, I’m still in awe of what just happened.”

Marcquelle’s friends praised the nice lady, with one saying in response to the post: “Thank goodness always great people”, while another added: “It’s nice to read something as positive like this. “

A third commented: “It’s the random acts of kindness that we don’t see every day that keep us as a society going.”

