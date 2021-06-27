West Hollywood’s ‘Pride Walk’, a throwback to the historic roots of LGBTQ + activism

WEST HOLLYWOOD – About 100 people gathered in North Crescent Heights and Santa Monica Boulevard on Sunday morning for an ad hoc pride march hosted by Los Angeles Blade publisher Troy Masters, which also included more than a dozen members of Dykes On Bikes.

Although he called for a simple no-sponsor, unauthorized, and organic walk in an April editorial and again in early June in the newspaper and also created event social media posts, only around 120 people did. expressed interest.

I was having a little trouble getting the pride march off the ground so I figured I needed lesbians, Masters said to the crowd’s delight after being honored by member Sepi Shyne. West Hollywood City Council, for organizing the march.

The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce commissioned a number of business events and turned Robertson Boulevard into a festival atmosphere, but there were no plans for a first-time walk in over 50 years old.

Pride Walk was meant to make sure that didn’t happen, that Covid was cursed, Masters said.

Marna Deitz, leader of Dykes on Bikes and social media organizer for Pride Walk, kicked off and led the march with more than a dozen bikers, leading around 75 walkers with her contingent of motorcycles.

We wanted to be there to show our pride openly and honestly and to receive love from people on the streets is the best. Seeing more of this over the decades keeps me optimistic to continue our fight, our pride, Deitz said.

Although LASD was not requested, MPs still introduced themselves, at which point Deitz and Masters negotiated walker access to the streets with the LASD West Hollywood Substation Commander, the Lieutenant William Moulder. The walk was neither licensed nor licensed by the City of West Hollywood, however, Moulder allowed bikes and walkers to slowly navigate their way through traffic along Santa Monica Blvd., escorted by multiple LASD units.

The spirit of the crowd was very concrete, with lots of socializing and flags, responding to car horns and cheers and applause from passers-by on the sidelines.

See the article

Mary Jo Godges, wife of two-time Emmy-winning director Renee Sotile, paraded in front of the crowd with Masters, holding a simple rainbow banner that read Get Out and Join Us WeHo Pride Walk #WeHoPrideWalk .

Among the marchers, including WeHo City Council member Sepi Shyne, were several members of the lesbian and gay advisory council, executive directors of LGBTQ and AIDS associations, business owners and activists, but the event was intentionally low-key and there was no speech planned and no rally ahead.

At one point, Alex Mohajer, actor, author, artist and LGBTQ + activist, gave a walking speech that reminded walkers of the history of the Pride marches, marches and parades.

And it was even educational – Mohajer and Masters joked at the intersection of La Cienega and Santa Monica that we should have a die-in here. What a die-in, asked a young woman. Mohajer explained that in many cases over the years, this is what we have had to do to express our rage and get their attention. And we are not yet in a safe place.

A young lesbian couple expressed their amazement when they learned that the Marches and Pride Marches once included die-ins. I never heard anything about it. It’s incredible.

Stonewall was a riot, and 52 years later, it’s more important than ever that LGBTQ + people remember our own history of activism and dissent. Our fight is not over and I am proud to march today in honor of those who came before us in the fight for equal justice, said Mohajer, who is also running for President of the Stonewall Democratic Club.

Happy to go back to our roots with today’s pride walk, said Sotile. Honor and continue to walk in the footsteps of those who were at the beginning. Those who took to the streets long before the hectic commercialization of the parades.

These original marches weren’t that long ago. We met one of the early organizers / walkers today! It was an incredible act of courage back in the day to walk because we know they were getting much nastier stuff than glitter and confetti thrown at them, she added.

The Los Angeles Steps were even before Stonewall. The only publicity they got was public humiliation. We have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go. These kinds of gatherings keep us united, or as one fearless woman #StrongerTogether put it, Godges said.

I believe when the crutches went up we kicked off a renewed tradition and inspiration from the Equality Riders and Equality Walkers at Born This Way Blvd. Next year make it handicapped accessible with more types of wheels and eco-friendly electric scooters, that’s what I think because you know I’m a lesbian, Deitz noted.

The march continued along Santa Monica Boulevard to Robertson, where crowds gathered for a group photo.

As the first West Hollywood Pride Walk ended in a parking lot across from Robertson Abbey, Masters stepped on the Born This Way mural and kept his remarks brief. I have a 4 word speech to say: Thank you for everything.