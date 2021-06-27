Halloween Kills May Give Laurie the Showdown She Deserves





As Halloween Kills once again unleashes Michael Myers on Haddonfield, the franchise’s ultimate showdown can finally take place.

The latest trailer for Halloween killsdropped, giving audiences their biggest and best look at the next slasher sequel. With Michael Myers’ escape from his flaming trap in the late 2018sHalloween, the new movie could deliver the moment its predecessor settled in so effectively but was only partially followed, and it’s the ultimate showdown between Form and Laurie. 2018 Halloween ignored all previous sequels and reboots, only keeping continuity with the 1978 original. In the forty years since Laurie first escaped Form, she has trained and built her home. for an inevitable revenge should Myers ever escape. While this alienated Laurie from the rest of Haddonfield and her family, her preparation proved crucial when Myers broke free and embarked on yet another killing spree. While 2018 Halloweenwas an effective horror film in its own right, Laurie and her former nemesis crossed paths sparingly. RELATED: Halloween and Psycho Share a Surprising Connection As Laurie tirelessly searched for form throughout Haddonfield, the serial killer largely stayed one step ahead of her in the 2018 film. After the Shape murdered Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson’s best friends, Allyson, Laurie faced the Shape for the first time without captivity since 1978 and managed to injure him, but the villain escaped in confusion to continue his rampage. Laurie and Form would then have a much more prolonged and brutal confrontation at Laurie’s place, but even that would result in Laurie and her family trapping Myers in her basement before setting the house on fire rather than a more direct defeat at the height of accumulate. The latest trailer shows Laurie more determined than ever to take Myers down for good, struggling to leave Haddonfield Memorial Hospital and re-engage the slasher before he adds more casualties to his growing body count. Likewise, the Shape is more vengeful than ever, likely seeking to settle scores against the Strode family and more than willing to horribly kill anyone in their path. With the Immovable Form on a collision course, Laurie and Myers may finally be able to get an epic showdown in a way that fits the hype of the 2018 revival. RELATED: Halloween and Friday the 13th Both Tried To Introduce New Killers – And Failed While a sequel to Halloween kills –titled Halloween is ending– is confirmed for release next year, Laurie and Shape could have their big rematch in Halloween kills before the end of the trilogy. 2018 Halloween was the perfect invigoration for the venerable slasher franchise and Laurie’s reinvention, but it didn’t quite live up to expectations in terms of Laurie and The Shape’s showdown – even the 1998s. Halloween: H20 had Laurie behead her nemesis, although that would be restored. As another sequel waits backstage, I hope Laurie and the Shape outdo their previous skirmish by Halloween kills. Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle. The film arrives in theaters on October 15. KEEP READING: Halloween Has a Killer Competition for the Title of Slasher’s Debut Movie Shang-Chi’s dragon might not be what you think

