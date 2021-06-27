Tyler, the creators, call me if you get lost, on track to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200





Tyler, the new album from the creators Call me if you get lost goes straight to the top of the charts. According to a prediction of Daily Double Hits, the album will debut at # 1 on the Billboard 200 charts next week. This will be the second album in a row from former Odd Future frontman to debut at No.1. In 2019, Tylers’ album Igor opened with 165,000 album equivalent units. Call me if you get lost is expected to earn 175,000 album-equivalent units, with pure album sales from its sold-out box set adding to its overall total. If the rappers Lemonhead’s album does indeed bring in the amount predicted, it will be their highest-grossing debut album and the third week in a row a Billboard-topped hip hop album 200. Polo Gs Hall of fame, which is currently the No. 1 album in the country, replaced Lil Durk and Lil Babys Voices of heroes album in the first place. As of Sunday, June 27, 10 of the top 20 songs from the Top 100 Apple Musics US are tracks from Call me if you get lost. Wusyaname, which stars Ty Dolla $ ign and DJ Drama ad-libs, is the # 1 song on the charts. The revered album also features verses from Lil Wayne, Daisy World, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, 42 Dogg, Brent Faiyaz, Pharrell Williams, and Domo Genesis, among others. In a recent interview with Complex, DJ Drama discussed the creation of Call me if you get lost. As you can see from Tyler’s tweet, he said 10-11 years ago that he wanted a fucking Gangsta Grillz. So we’ve worked together in the past and have been cool and cordial over the years. Last summer he contacted me. He was like, Yo, I got something. I had this idea, explained Drama. And we talked about it. Initially he was going to send me the music, but we all decided it would be best if I come to LA and work directly on it. So I went out last year. We just started the process of working on it and reviewing it and everything. It was a great experience working with Tyler, just really delving into his world and his brain on how he cut music is super dope. .@Tyler the creator‘CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST’ is aiming for number one on the US album charts with over 175,000 units in the first week. This will be Tyler’s biggest departure and second album # 1 (via @HITSDD). chart data (@chartdata) June 26, 2021







