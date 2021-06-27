Paul Hoffman of Greensky Bluegrass performs solo at Beaver Creek on July 10





As a member of the internationally touring band Greensky Bluegrass, Paul Hoffman has performed at iconic festivals such as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits Festival, and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Photo courtesy of the Vail Valley Foundation / Special to the Daily) Paul Hoffman of Greensky Bluegrass will perform an intimate solo show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Saturday night. Hoffman is a singer, songwriter, and mandolin player raised in Muskegon, Michigan. A collegial effort in English literature led Hoffman to Kalamazoo, Michigan, which catalyzed the formation and became the base of Greensky Bluegrass. From humble beginnings, Hoffman and Greensky Bluegrass quickly became a favorite festival across the country. Greensky is not strictly bluegrass and, yet, represents the genre for a whole new generation, Rolling Stone claims in 2010. Works recorded by the group have landed on several Billboard charts, including No. 1 on the Bluegrass charts. . Greensky Bluegrass songs have become hymns of the mountainous region, many of them entirely or in part designed by conductor, singer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Hoffman, said executive director of Vilar Performing Arts Center, Owen Hutchinson. What a truly special experience it will be for fans of acoustic music and great compositions. Hoffman is also known for his improvisation, his risk taking and his life in the moment, which makes for an entertaining spectacle on stage. In May 2020, he gave a solo concert titled Banding Together: A Virtual Concert for Colorado Music Relief. In this time of no gathering, I’m here to play some music for you, Hoffman said ahead of the performance outside a barn at Caribou Ranch near Nederland. The songwriter can’t wait to entertain audiences live again. Tickets go on sale June 23 at 11 a.m. and cost $ 30. Start of the show at 7:30 p.m. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org for tickets and more information.

