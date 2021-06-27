Entertainment
Facts about Millicent Simmonds
This is just the start for this rising star.
1.
For starters, Millicent Simmonds lost his hearing like a baby. She has had many acting roles highlighting this unique trait.
2.
Her first major film role was in 2017 Amazed. She played a character named Rose, and the film shed light on deaf culture.
3.
After being invited to audition by her drama teacher, the newcomer beat 150 other suitors during open casting call for Amazed.
4.
Soon after, she landed a starring role as Regan Abbott in 2018 A quiet place where American Sign Language is used throughout the film.
5.
Millicent originally reigned in Bountiful, Utah.
7.
She recently turned 18 this year, having been born on March 1, 2003.
8.
In 2020, Millicent in partnership with rafi nova to design a personalized transparent mask that makes it easy for others to easily read lips and share facial expressions.
ten.
If you don’t already follow her on Instagram, she has 143,000 followers so far (and that will only continue to grow).
11.
One of his favorite horror movies of all time is Parasite.
12.
She had a guest role as Libby in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack.
13.
She lives her life with a positive mindset, no matter what obstacles she may encounter.
15.
She knows how to ride an off-road motorcycle and gave fans a glimpse of her riding gear on Instagram.
