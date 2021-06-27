Facts about Millicent Simmonds





This is just the start for this rising star. 1. For starters, Millicent Simmonds lost his hearing like a baby. She has had many acting roles highlighting this unique trait. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

2. Her first major film role was in 2017 Amazed. She played a character named Rose, and the film shed light on deaf culture. Steven Ferdman / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

3. After being invited to audition by her drama teacher, the newcomer beat 150 other suitors during open casting call for Amazed. 4. Soon after, she landed a starring role as Regan Abbott in 2018 A quiet place where American Sign Language is used throughout the film. Jonny Cournoyer / Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Millicent originally reigned in Bountiful, Utah. Vera Anderson / WireImage / Via Getty Images

7. She recently turned 18 this year, having been born on March 1, 2003. 8. In 2020, Millicent in partnership with rafi nova to design a personalized transparent mask that makes it easy for others to easily read lips and share facial expressions. 9. the first game she never appeared in was A Midsummer Night’s dream where she played Puck. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

ten. If you don’t already follow her on Instagram, she has 143,000 followers so far (and that will only continue to grow). 11. One of his favorite horror movies of all time is Parasite. Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“One of the things director Bong Joon-ho said is that it’s an inch of subtitles that can reach more people in the world so they can understand, and that’s what which we need as deaf people, ”she said. mentionned. “For us, it is so important.” 12. She had a guest role as Libby in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack. Fred Hayes / Walt Disney Television

13. She lives her life with a positive mindset, no matter what obstacles she may encounter. 15. She knows how to ride an off-road motorcycle and gave fans a glimpse of her riding gear on Instagram. 16. During her childhood she spent a lot of time to read and regularly carries a book with her. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Presley Ann / Getty Images for Film Independent

“I would like to encourage more people in the disability community, not just deaf people, to get more involved in the arts,” she said. “What I want to do is encourage that more, more of a deaf presence on TV, in movies, in movies, in modeling, that’s really what I want to work towards.” Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

