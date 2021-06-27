Ronan Keating’s wife Storm faces a full year of rehabilitation after emergency surgery for rare spine disease

RONAN Keating’s wife Storm has revealed she faces a year of rehabilitation after undergoing emergency spine surgery.

The fashion designer, 39, was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome last month, a rare condition in which the nerves in the lower back are severely compressed.

5 Storm Keating needs extensive rehabilitation after spine surgery Credit: Instagram

Her operation was successful, but she still faces a long road to full recovery.

Speaking to MirrorShe said: “You have to donate the nerves 12 months after surgery. It’s a long time to wait, but by then I’m on a rigorous schedule that will subside as I get stronger.”

Storm was overcome with emotion when her surgeon told her that the operation had gone well and that her life would likely return to normal in the future.

She explained, “It wasn’t until the surgeon said it was a hit that I fell for it. Then I had a few weeks with waves of emotions. You start to panic. You realize to what your life would have been like and that I wouldn’t have been able to drive to school, or go on vacation.

5 Fashion designer diagnosed with ponytail Credit: Getty

“My perspective has definitely changed a lot since I had this fear. I’m still in by the minute rehab. I’m not 100% perfect, but I’m very guilty of never taking time for myself. I don’t have a good balance. But now I believe that you cannot ignore your body. You have to take the time and take care of yourself.

Storm initially needed medical help for a very bad disc prolapse, but it ended up being much more serious when she was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, which if not. left untreated, may lead to paralysis.

Last month the mom of two posted a photo of herself in the hospital and wrote: It’s been a long and trying week, the scariest week of my life.

On Saturday I was rushed with what we already knew was a very bad disc prolapse, which had recently worsened to the point of requiring surgery.

5 Storm shared her terrifying ordeal with her supporters Credit: Instagram / stormykeating

5 Storm with the two children she shares with Ronan Keating Credit: Instagram / stormykeating

5 Storm described it as the “scariest week of her life” Credit: Getty

What is Cauda Equina Syndrome? Cauda equina syndrome is a rare and serious type of spinal stenosis where all the nerves in the lower back are suddenly severely compressed. According to NHS Symptoms include: sciaticaon both sides

weakness or numbness in both legs that is severe or worsens

numbness around or under your genitals, or around your anus

having trouble starting to pee, can’t pee or can’t control when you pee and that’s not normal for you

you don’t notice when you need to poop or can’t control when you poop and it’s not normal for you Cauda equina syndrome requires emergency hospitalization and emergency surgery, because the longer it goes without treatment, the more likely it is to lead to permanent paralysis and incontinence.

However, upon stabilization in hospital, it escalated into Cauda Equina Compression / Syndrome which required emergency surgery to the spine to prevent permanent damage.

Storm concluded by telling his followers to take care of their backs and not take the spine for granted.

She added: I am very lucky but I do not wish anyone what I have been through. We share our tops on Insta but sometimes it’s good to share our bottoms too. It was one of mine.

Storm bride Boyzone singer Ronan in 2015 met while they were both working on the Australian X Factor.

They are parents of a son Cooper, born in 2017 and a little girl named Coco.