Former Bigg Boss competitor and Bollywood artists arrested after Nashik police rave party





According to recent information, Nashik police arrested 22 people during the Igatpuri rave party and among them were also some celebrities. Scroll down to read more about it. Written by Pinkvilla Office

153,136 readings

Bombay Posted: Jun 27, 2021 8:44 pm

Punekar News recently reported that city cops recently raided a rave party in Igatpuri early in the morning on Sunday and carried out mass arrests. The report suggests that 22 people, 10 men and 12 women, were arrested at the site. The site also suggested that 4 of those 12 women are influential actresses in the film industry and even appeared on the hit reality show Bigg Boss. Another also worked in the South Indian film industry and was recently arrested for drug use in Mumbai. Police took action against the rave party in Igatpuri when they were informed, the event allegedly took place in two bungalows on the Mumbai-Agra highway, the bungalows were searched as instructed by the rural police superintendent by Nashik, Sachin Patil. The party was taking place at the Sky Taj Villa bungalow at Manas Resort in Igatpuri. The raid was carried out around 2 a.m. according to Punekar News. According to ANI, the policeman in charge of Nashik, Sachin Patil, said: 22 people, including 12 women, were arrested and several types of drugs and money were seized after police broke out an alleged rave party in a private bungalow at Igatpuri mountain station. from Nashik district in Maharashtra. All have been taken into police custody and a further investigation is underway. During the initial survey, it was found that out of 12 women, 5 to 6 were actresses from Bollywood and Southern films. A woman is also known to be a former Big Boss candidate, he continued. X

Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos