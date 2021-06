This record fascinated me, wrote Mr. Eno in 2007. It was dreamy, strange, meditative music that was swayed by Indian, African and South American music, but which also seemed to be in line with minimalism. tonal. It was music I felt like I was waiting for. In New York City, where in the late 1970s art-rock, punk, pop, and jazz shared a creative flow, Mr. Eno searched for Mr. Hassell, and they collaborated on Fourth World Vol. 1: Possible musics (1980). As the marketing category of world music has emerged, its sounds and ideas have strongly influenced musicians like Talking Heads and Peter Gabriel. Mr. Eno also produced Talking Heads, and Mr. Hassells’ ghostly trumpet is prominent in Moving houses on the 1980 Talking Heads album, Remain in Light. Mr. Hassell helped conceptualize the 1981 Byrne-Eno album My Life in the Bush of Ghosts, which merged found recordings with studio rhythm tracks and introduced the sound collage ideas and cultural. But Mr Hassell later said he couldn’t afford the plane ticket to attend the recording sessions, and he said Billboard magazine that he considered the results too populous. Written in 1982 for the science fiction magazine Heavy metalMr. Hassell championed both the preservation and extension of local traditions, in order to understand what music made the sorrows bearable and expressed the mystery of creation before the date of entry of the first transistor radio into the village. Over the decades, Mr. Hassell has continued to record, experiment and recombine distant musical elements. He collaborated with African percussionists and singers from Farafina, Burkina Faso, to Lightning of the Spirit in 1988. He wrote theater music for On the road, an Italian theatrical adaptation of Jack Kerouacs On the Road. He recorded with Mr. Cooder and Indian musicians Ronu Majumdar on bansuri, a wooden flute, and Abhijit Banerjee on drums tabla on the 2000 album Hollow bamboo. In 2005 he started touring internationally with a group called Knowledge Street, which he named after a street in Iran; maarifa means knowledge or wisdom.

