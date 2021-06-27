When Kareena Kapoor brought up the rumors of quitting her career to be with Hrithik Roshan: “Not for a man” | Bollywood

Early in her career, Kareena Kapoor was linked to many of her main men, but the most consistent stories were her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan. She had brushed off all these stories.

The rumors started around the time the two starred in Karan Johar Kabhi’s film Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Their onscreen chemistry was the talk of the town. They then worked on Yaadein (2001) and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003).

Hrithik was already married to Susanne Khan. Some reports suggest her family had to step in and tell Kareena Kapoor to keep her distance, while others have claimed she was ready to give up her career to be with Hrithik.

In the Filmfare interview in 2002, Kareena refuted these stories. She was quoted in a Zoom report saying, “I was more embarrassed that her marriage was affected. For me, it was a professional risk. First it was Hrithik, tomorrow it could be someone else. As long as I know the truth, I’m fine. “

Kareena was not amused by the suggestions that she was willing to sacrifice her career. “The most shocking part of the articles linking me to Hrithik was the insinuation that I was ready to give up my career and run after him. Please! Not for a man, ever!”

She added that if her partner asked her to give up her career, she would “kick him in the buttocks and tell him to get lost.”

Addressing the rumors with Hrithik, in another interview with the same magazine, she said, “Please give me a break. I am neither in love with married men and I will not have an affair with them. . Married men would hurt my career. “