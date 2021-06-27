Courtney Love enlists Olivia Rodrigo to recreate Hall Hollywood Life album cover art

The photo of Olivia Rodrigo shows her portraying the crying prom queen, whom Courtney Love compared to the cover of Hall’s iconic 1994 album, “Live Through This”.

Courtney love, 56, let everyone know Olivia rodrigo I did not ask permission to use very similar photos. Here, To his band’s cover holeReleased in 1994 Survive this For herself Prom concert film.. Locker reposted a tweet from Olivia, 18, who posted a photo that looked exactly like her. Disney star On June 24, she added her own comment, wearing a wedding dress with a crown and mascara running down her face. “”Find the difference! #twinning!! “@Olivia_Rodrigo,” she writes with emoji faces, like a girl with a blinking face and a crowned face.

The photo appears to mimic a close-up of the model Bishop Leilani From the room album. Leilani has a flower that Olivia does in the snapshots as well, wearing a crown on her head so the mascara runs down her face. From the album Cover taken by a photographer Ellen of anworthAt the same time, Courtney reposted the tweet and her own comment, and she took it. Facebook page Sharing the same photo and the same words, she responded to fans with a comment revealing her disappointment with the photo of Olivia.

“It’s rude to steal an original idea and not ask permission,” she wrote in a comment, responding to fans who didn’t understand why they were upset. “There’s no way to be fancy about it. I’m not angry. It always happens to me. And he really doesn’t say anything if I’m that nice. But it was bad form. It is not about intimidation or bombing. This person’s music has nothing to do with my life. Probably never. It was rude and everything I stick to for my job I gave you the right to. Don’t keep me! I honor my fellow artists like f * ck, and hope the same. “

“I informed her to wait for flowers and notes,” she wrote in another comment. “I hope it’s been a long time. Does Disney teach kids to read and write? Only god knows. Which. Yes, it is rude. Does it cause anger? Honey, if I Will it happen if I have dollars for everyone? I will be really rich! “ The third comment reiterated Courtney’s belief that a similar photo was “gross”, disappointing Geffen Records. Record company Who was released Olivia’s music .. “It was his rudeness, and Geffen doesn’t ask himself or Ellen von Anworth. I’m DC because it’s happened throughout my career. But manners are manners! She said shouted.

After Courtney Share photos of Olivia Olivia responded with comments that seemed to pay homage to the venue and the album, with the same captions she used on her Instagram page on Twitter and Facebook. “I love you and survive in a brilliant way,” the comment read.

“Olivia-Welcome,” Courtney replied, citing expectations and apologies for the flowers. “My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for Dietz! I can’t wait to read your notes!