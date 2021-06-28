5 Reasons Star Wars Should Confirm The Dark Jar Theory (& 5 It Shouldn’t)

Connect with us

There are countless fan theories on the Star wars universe, but one of the most popular (and weird) is the Darth Jar Jar Theory which suggests that Jar Jar Binks’ goofy personality was just an act and that he was truly the Sith puppeteer behind the downfall of the Republic. And, there’s a surprising amount of evidence to support this theory.

While Jar Jar was sidelined at the end of the prequel trilogy to appease fans who have viciously criticized the introduction of the characters, it’s not too late for Lucasfilm to confirm this theory and completely revolutionize the way. whose fans see the prequels.

ten Should: this could help spice up the sequel era

As it stands, the sequel era isn’t a very exciting (or cohesive) part of the Star wars chronology. While the prequel and OT eras are filled with fascinating characters and conflict, the sequel era replaced the Extended Universe with a bunch of nostalgically revamped stories full of plot holes.

However, should Jar Jar Binks reveal his incredible Sith powers in the wake of the Fall of Empires, it could go a long way in spicing up the sequel era with some interesting stories.

9 Shouldn’t: Jar Jar is a very controversial character

Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars The Phantom Menace

To say that Jar Jar Binks is a controversial figure among Star wars fans would be an understatement. While the young viewers for whom George Lucas created the character enjoyed his antics, some older fans used Jar Jar to symbolize their disappointment with the prequels.

Even bringing Jar Jar back to the Disney era would be a polarizing move, let alone revealing him as some sort of legendary and all-powerful Sith Lord.

8 Should: Theory Makes Sense (Surprisingly)

Jar Jar Binks Eating Star Wars Phantom Menace

To the uninitiated, the concept of the Dark Jar Jar may seem fairly widespread, but there is a surprising amount of evidence to support this theory. For starters, it would make a lot of sense if Jar Jars’ absurd incompetence was for the show.

He can do somersaults like a Force user, his fighting style has been compared to zui quan, and he infiltrated the Senate and used his position to grant Palpatine absolute power, leading to the rise of the Empire. He could easily have been in the game from the start.

7 Shouldn’t: This would undo his friendships with characters like Anakin and Padm

Obi-Wan, Anakin and Jar Jar in Attack of the Clones

Throughout the prequel trilogy and later in The clone wars, Jar Jar developed close friendships with a group of greats Star wars characters, like Anakin, Padm and Obi-Wan.

Jar Jar has a heartfelt dynamic with these beloved heroes, and if it were revealed that he was a Sith Lord from the start, it would negate any seemingly genuine feeling behind these friendships.

6 Should: Ahmed Best and George Lucas both hinted it was still the plan

Ahmed Best in Jedi Temple Challenge

This fan theory really started to gain traction when Ahmed Best himself, the actor who played Jar Jar, supported him: There are a lot of things on [the Darth Jar Jar theory] That is true. There are things that are not true. Could Jar Jar have evolved in this direction? I think the answer is yes.

George Lucas was less explicit about whether or not Jar Jar was destined to become a Sith Lord, but he hinted at the importance of the characters in the overall narrative: Jar Jar is the key to it all. If Best and Lucas are both on board, Lucasfilm might as well go.

5 Shouldn’t: it works best as a comedic relief from Goofy

The fart joke of Jar Jar in The phantom menace

Jar Jar was originally designed as a wacky comic book character, and that’s how it works best. The youthful gags like an alien farting on Jar Jars’ face may not be to everyone’s liking, but kids find it hysterical.

There are a lot of iconic villains in the Star wars the universe, from Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine to Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Jar Jar might not fit into this thug’s gallery, so it would be best to leave him as the prequel blunderer.

4 Should: this could kind of explain the return of the Palpatines

Emperor Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker

Much of Darth Jar Jar’s theory is that Jar Jar was crucial to Palpatines’ plan to turn the galaxy into a dictatorship, and he was there from the start. When Palpatine was resurrected in The Rise of Skywalker, the best JJ Abrams could have done to explain it was: Somehow Palpatine has returned.

If Jar Jar turns out to be some sort of assistant to Ebony Maw who pursues the Emperor’s legacy and does whatever he wants to bring him back to life, that could finally explain Palpatines’ return of sorts.

3 Shouldn’t: This would radically reframe the prequels

Jar Jar Binks in the Galactic Senate

While some Star wars fans reject the prequels, others hold the films to heart and watch them regularly. If Lucasfilm reveals that Jar Jar is a Sith Lord, it will drastically reframe the previous trilogy and change the way fans view her.

Some disney Star wars the content has already defeated elements of the original saga, like the force awakens ignoring Vaders’ redemption and treating him like a villain.

2 Should: it might make him a more interesting character

Jar Jar Binks

In a universe filled with rich, interesting, and complex characters like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Din Djarin, Jar Jar Binks stands out as a pretty one-note, one-dimensional character.

If he was retroactively transformed into a sinister villain with mind-boggling Sith powers, it would certainly make the character more interesting than it seems at first glance.

1 Shouldn’t: this would likely divide the fanbase even more

Jar Jar Binks at the Battle of Naboo

the Star wars The fanbase is already divided enough like that. They can’t agree on whether the prequels are good or the sequels are good, or if Han shot first, or if the Ewoks are cute or boring. The last thing this fan base needs is something else to be passionately debating.

While revealing Dark Jar Jar would be a dream come true for some fans, it would be a waking nightmare for others. If Lucasfilm learned anything from The Last Jedi, it was to avoid something too daring.

