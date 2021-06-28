Loki Episode 3 Features The Amazing Portal Easter Egg





Loki Episode 3 actually features a sneaky portal Easter egg. For those who don’t know, Portal is a puzzle video game created by Valve in 2007. The kind of dimension-hopping shenanigans in Loki goes pretty well with this adventure of The orange box. Much has been said about our protagonist tumbling through the resolutely rectangular portals of the VAT. But, the episode’s credits show that this universe’s riff on Instant Travel is a bit more drastic than the one at the End of the Years. A VAT signage shows how the person who passes through a gate can run the risk of being separated from his appendages if he is not in a hurry. On Twitter, @cloutmeadows went ahead and did the side-by-side comparison for people playing at home. It’s important to note that the MCU portals here are only orange instead of associated with blues. Have you seen the portal reference in the end credits #Loki Episode 3? #CBSpaces pic.twitter.com/QltKThr5zD – Collin (@cloutmeadows) June 24, 2021 Series star Sophia Di Martino actually questioned whether or not she would be there for other MCU adventures. Director Kate Herron spoke with ET Online about the road ahead for Sylvie and Loki as the series progresses. “I would say there is more to explore. One thing I would say is that she’s different from the comics. Like, she’s a unique character, but obviously there are things that have been. drawn, ”Herron began. “I think for her character, she’s on the run and her name is Sylvie and she dyed her hair. The blonde we associate with Sylvie is played that way, but it makes sense for her character in our story. . But I would say deeper than that, yeah, there’s more to reveal about her character to come. “ “The main thing I would say is: Lady Loki in the comics is a very different character than our character, obviously,” she continued. “I love this character and I think she has a very different background. But our Sylvie is a female Loki, in that sense – because in episodes 1 and 2 they know it’s a Loki that they stalk – but I think that’s part of the discussion. It’s almost like Loki – like in Tom Loki – he says, “Wait, how much time do you have in my life? Who are you ? “And I think that’s the real question, which is who is she? So we’ll discuss that as the series goes on. Why doesn’t she like being called Loki?” ? What is her past? Where does she come from? Did you like episode 3 of Loki? Did you grab that portal reference? Let us know in the comments!







