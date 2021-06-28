The Yabba dabba dispute is resolved. Fred Flintstone can stay





HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. Fred flintstones fought the law and he won. Technically, the owner of the fancy Flintstones house in an upscale San Francisco suburb has settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough. But the agreement will allow Fred and his friends stay. In a yabba dabba dispute that pitted property rights against government rules that unfolded in international media, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang defended her colorful bulbous house and elaborate tribute to family Flintstones, featuring Stone Age sculptures inspired by the 1960s cartoon, as well as aliens and other quirks. The city, however, called the towering dinosaurs and life-size sculptures highly visible horror and sued Fang, alleging that she violated local codes when she placed dinosaur sculptures in the backyard and made other changes to the landscaping that led local authorities to declare it a public nuisance. . A d A city lawyer has previously said residents must obtain a permit before installing such sculptures, regardless of the theme. Hillsborough went to court in 2019 after Fang failed to comply with multiple stop work orders, as well as a feature removal order around the multi-million dollar property with his 2,730-foot home square (254 square meters). Fang counterattacked. The Daily Post in Palo Alto first reported news of the settlement on Thursday. Mark Hudak, an attorney for Hillsborough, previously said the town prides itself on its rural, woodland feel and rules are in place so neighbors don’t have to watch your version of what you’d like to have, and you don’t have to look at theirs. According to recordings, the bylaw states that the city will review and approve a landscape improvement study. In turn, Fang will apply for building permits. The city will also pay Fang $ 125,000 and drop the lawsuit, which was dismissed by the state court on April 27. A d No news on Barney Rubble’s role in the affair.

