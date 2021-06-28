F9 Star credits the success of Fast & Furious to its various actors

Connect with us

Nathalie Emmanuel attributes the success of the Fast & Furious franchise to the diversity of the cast, which has evolved a lot in two decades.

F9 star Nathalie Emmanuel says the Fast Furious The diversity of franchises plays a big role in its meteoric success. Emmanuel plays the hacker Ramsey, who first emerged as a central part of the plot of furious 7, in which she creates an impressive global hacking device dubbed Gods Eye. Due to the much-wanted power of Gods Eye, Ramsey is kidnapped by mercenaries and international terrorists before being rescued and then inducted into the Doms family where she remains for the remainder of the franchise.

Although the Fast Furious The franchise started in the early years with rather stereotypical depictions of other cultures, from Mexican cartel bosses to Japanese mobsters, it has always balanced itself with the diversity of the Dom crew. With members like Letty, Roman, and Han joining so early, the Doms team has always been more diverse than the main cast of other popular action franchises. And, given the nature of the street racing underworld, the cast was also diverse in terms of financial class. As the series has grown to include more characters, more diversity has been created within it, especially with the addition of more female characters such as Emmanuels Ramsey, Charlize Therons Cipher and Helen Mirrens. Magdalene Shaw.

The diversity of Fast Furious what is the franchise F9 Star Nathalie Emmanuel said she brought the film’s success, in an interview with Coming soon. Emmanuel also says that the diversity of the actors is what prompted her to join the films in the first place.

It means the world [to be part of a series with such representation]. Part of the reason I even got drawn to Fast and Furious, the first, was because of the portrayal it contained. Twenty years ago, this kind of representation did not exist. Well, they were, but they certainly weren’t the same protagonists in their own movies and were the heroes. The one that was like vouching. There are so many tropes that especially actors of color are found on TV and in movies, but they certainly weren’t like the protagonists and heroes. So I always thought it was so important, especially for a young lady, and a young mixed race black woman to see that it was so huge and important. That kind of ethic has just grown and grown and grown, and with it, even to the point of being like we go all over the world, we see all these different cultures and hear different languages ​​and music and it creates this idea that were all related. We should all be represented. I think that contributes to the success of these films.

Neela and Takashi are watching something in a club

Additionally, Emmanuel stresses the importance of joining the franchise with a character who is a smart woman of color. Emmanuels Ramsey is a tech genius who was highly regarded in the male-dominated hacking world from a young age.

She really is someone I would have liked to see grow up, you know? I love what she really has, and her place in this team just because she’s so brilliant and what she does and because of her expertise, because of her very specific skills. They can’t do the things they’ve done without it, or they can’t do it the way they do without it. So that’s really amazing, and especially since a woman in the tech space, a woman of color in the tech space, is very under-represented. I just like Ramsey to be that way in the world.

While the franchise has always been racially diverse and has always included women as the main characters, it hasn’t always been the best at developing these female characters, especially in their relationships with each other through opposition to the men in the film. F9 features the first scene between two of the original female main characters, Mia and Letty. And stars Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez (Mia and Letty, respectively) have publicly discussed their efforts to create a stronger brotherhood in the movies. Brewster also shared how she fought to be included in more of the action in F9, compared to previous films where Mias’s character was mostly relegated to heavy dialogue scenes with male characters.

One thing is true, the Fast Furious the franchise is constantly advancing with its diversity both in cast and in characters. The franchise has come a long way since its beginnings two decades ago and continues to improve. Resilience, adaptability to the evolution of society and the willingness to listen to its actors and its team are what defines the Fast Furious franchise aside from other less diverse action series. Fans can see the latest franchise updates F9, which premiered on June 25 and is already reaping the rewards of financial success.

