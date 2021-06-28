Entertainment
Hollywood actor John Cho spotted as major film set in Christchurch
Hollywood star John Cho says New Zealand is lovely and shooting a major movie in central Christchurch this week is going well.
the Star Trek the actor had coffee at the Caffeine Laboratory on Gloucester St during a short break from filming the Amazon Studios feature film Don’t make me go Monday morning.
The filming of the film closed a section of the highway south of Christchurchs for several hours on Saturday and Sunday morning.
On Monday, filming moved to the Heritage Christchurch Hotel in Cathedral Square.
About six trucks full of filming equipment were parked in front of the hotel.
Don’t make me go tells the story of a father who takes his teenage daughter on a road trip to find his mother from whom he is separated after being diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor.
Cho starred as Sulu in the recent Star Trek films, Harold in the Harold and Kumar comedy film franchise and voiced a character from the cartoon American father!.
Site manager Clayton Tikao said the Don’t make me go the cast and crew had filmed in Auckland for five weeks before moving to Christchurch about a week ago.
They would be here for another week, he said.
We shoot several scenes in the Christchurch area. We shoot in this beautiful building [the Heritage Christchurch hotel], which is a truly fantastic example of what’s available in Christchurch.
I’m a local boy and I don’t spend a lot of time here working in the film industry so I’m especially happy to have a job where I can bring this amazing industry to an area that isn’t enough filmed.
We’re shooting stuff in Christchurch that we couldn’t have filmed anywhere else. It’s a great advertisement for Christchurch and Canterbury.
He said around 120 people were working on the film on Monday, but the crew sometimes numbered as many as 200 people.
We have a few local teams.
We’re trying to develop the capabilities and skills by bringing the local team here to show them what is needed to make great feature films.
Executive producer Eddie Rubin said they were excited to shoot in Christchurch.
It was an amazing experience to be here in New Zealand. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.
We have a handful of New Zealand players as well as people from all over the world, Australia, United States. It’s a fairly multicultural and global cast.
Filming took place Saturday and Sunday morning on Christchurch’s new South Highway. State Highway 76 from Halswell Junction Rd to the State Highway 1 interchange was closed from 5 a.m. to noon on both mornings for production.
A large production base was set up in a paddock by the side of the highway for the filming.
The roads were closed because Christchurch is replacing various US locations, so cars must drive on the right.
The film will also be shot on the North Highway this weekend.
State Highway 74 from State Highway 1 to the QEII Drive interchange, including the Belfast Rd on and off ramps, will be closed from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday July 3 and Sunday July 4. Production has emergency dates of July 10 and July. 11.
Cho said the weekend freeway shoot was a success.
I’m still alive, so it went well, he says.
