Entertainment
‘F9’ opens at $ 70million, pandemic box office high
In the strongest sign yet that life is staying in theaters, F9 hit a box office of $ 70 million in its first weekend, the biggest opening for a movie since the start. of the pandemic, the studio estimated on Sunday.
The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, featuring franchise regulars Diesel wine and Michelle Rodriguez, open only in theaters and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis.
National total for Universal Pictures F9 topped previous pandemic record of $ 48.4 million A Quiet Place, Part II four weeks ago. It was the biggest opening of any movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019.
We couldn’t be happier to see the audience embracing the Fast family and coming to see F9 in droves, said Jim Orr, head of distribution for Universal. This weekend’s debut really ignited the domestic box office and put it on a formidable track for the rest of the year.
A Quiet Place Part II came a long way in second with $ 6.2 million. But it has now earned $ 136.4 million since its release. Bodyguard Hitmans Wifes grossed $ 4.88 million in third place.
F9, whose release has been repeatedly delayed, appears to have landed on just the right weekend to open in North America. It seemed like an appropriate film for the industry’s time, with a young audience keen to be in theaters for a film that emphasizes a strong, action-packed, immersive experience.
It’s the perfect intersection of growing consumer confidence and vaccines in North America, with films that have already been released creating momentum, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. I don’t think you could have imagined a better scenario for the industry, with a few speed bumps in there. With Furious 9 truly being the first summer blockbuster in two years.
F9 made its international debut on May 19 and has now grossed over $ 400 million worldwide.
Universal avoided the hybrid approach of combining theatrical and streaming releases, as Disney did earlier in the year with Cruella and Warner Bros. with Godzilla vs. Kong.
It also came after most of the big movie chains relaxed capacity and masking restrictions considerably.
Trends suggest Hollywood might have something that looks like a summer movie season, although it starts months late and will not set any industry records.
Releases in the coming weeks include Disney and Marvel’s Black Widow and Warner Bros. The Suicide Squad. Studios use a variety of hybrid release plans. As the amount of time movies spend between theaters and streaming has diminished, possibly permanently, the focus is increasingly on the big screen.
It is a delayed start to a summer that has been long in coming. For the end of June to be conspicuously the start of summer is unusual, but better late than never, Dergarabedian said. A big July 4th weekend is coming up, with pretty much every genre represented, and a week later we have Black Widow, so we were on the road to recovery.
Estimated Friday through Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. When available, the latest international issues from Friday to Sunday are also included.
1. F9, $ 70 million
2. A Quiet Place, Part II, $ 6.2 million
3. The bodyguard of the Hitmans Wifes, $ 4.88 million
4. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, $ 4.85 million
5. Cruella, $ 3.7 million
6. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, $ 2.9 Million
7. In the heights, $ 2.2 million
8. Untamed Spirit, $ 591,917
9. 12 powerful orphans, $ 560,000
ten. Person, $ 229,000
