How to catch up on seasons 1-3 of The Handmaid’s Tale





Elizabeth Moss stars in the hit drama based on Margaret Atwoods book (Photo: Channel 4) The Handmaids Tale is back to make the hair stand on end in the next installment of the spooky saga based on Margaret Atwoods’ novel of the same name. It follows Elizabeth Moss’ character June Osborne as she struggles to survive in a world where women are forced to repopulate the world through the sexual servitude of men and their wives. Fans of the series have long waited for the new season for two years, with the season three finale airing in 2019. At the end of the third season, June led a successful operation with the help of other Handmaids and Marthas to smuggle a large group of children from Gilead out on a plane to Canada. However, June decided to stay to try to free her eldest daughter, Hannah. In the official synopsis for the new season, it is said that June will face new, unexpected and dangerous challenges, which threaten to destroy her dearest relationships. Viewers in the US have already been able to watch the show on Hulu while those in the UK have waited a bit longer, with season four launching on Channel 4 on June 20. To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video You might have seen the buzz around the show on social media and have been keen to check it out for yourself from the start. Or maybe you’re already a completely enthralled fan and want to remember what happened in June so far. Either way, here’s how you can catch up with all of The Handmaids Tale episodes so far. How to catch up on seasons 1-3 of The Handmaids Tale while season 4 airs in the UK Fortunately, Channel 4 currently has seasons one through three on its completely free online streaming service. Every 4, with new episodes of season four added weekly as they air. When is The Handmaids Tale season 4 on TV? The new season airs Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. on Channel 4. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Harry Redknapp pictured on EastEnders during first glimpse of football stars’ appearance

