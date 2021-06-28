Cyber ​​crooks pose as bank executives to hack mail, duped by the actor for Rs 3.8 lakh | Delhi News





New Delhi: 65-year-old actor and former journalist Sohaila Charnalia better known as Sohaila Kapur was duped for around Rs 3.8 lakh by crooks posing as bank executives. An FIR has been filed and the police are trying to locate the suspects.

I was the victim of fraud when I called a bank call center number that I found on Google. The person who answered the call hacked my phone and bank account and siphoned off the money, said the victim, who lives in a town in southeast Delhi.

In her complaint, the victim said she was having problems paying her credit card dues. She then called the bank’s customer service number she had found on the Internet. While the representative was helping him resolve the problem, the call was dropped. She then received a call from a cell phone number and the caller approached the bank executive. He allegedly hacked her email by asking her to change her password. Soon the money started to be debited from his account.

When the victim saw the alerts, the caller said his records were being updated. Several transactions of Rs 25,000 and two transactions of Rs 9,999 were carried out on a Paytm wallet. Sensing problems, Charnalia logged out and blocked her account. The scammer called her back to ask her why she had blocked her account and asked her to unblock it so the money could be refunded. He even sent him his personal details on WhatsApp to make him believe he was really from the bank. However, the victim immediately filed a complaint with the bank and the police.

Charnalia wondered why banks’ internal systems did not report suspicious transactions in real time. Why does the bank not check if fraudulent numbers are listed in its name on the Internet? Also, why was an alarm not triggered when Rs 50,000 was siphoned off in one minute and more than 20 transactions were made in succession? True account holders can only withdraw a limited amount, she said.

I am a senior and almost half of my hard earned money has been stolen. I want my money, Charnalia added.

Delhi Police urged people to call their 155260 helpline and report the fraud immediately. This helpline is used to freeze the siphoned money in the recipient’s account or wallet so that crooks cannot withdraw it.







