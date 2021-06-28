Boys actor Antony Starr says season 3 is his favorite and “worth the wait”





There is still a little time before The boys Season three arrives on Prime Video, and one of the show’s protagonists insists the wait will be worth it. Antony Starr says the series’ third outing is one of the most enjoyable times he’s had on set, making sure to point out that the cast and crew took things to the next level. “Oh my God, [Season 3] is hands down one of the most enjoyable TV seasons I have had the chance to participate in! Starr recently shared with TV line. “I had a great time on Season 2, and I thought we did something really cool there where we took it to the next level in a lot of ways from Season 1, and really , this is just an extension of that. “ He couldn’t reveal any reason, but the actor added that the third season was his favorite of the series. “[It] is my favorite season for many reasons that I can’t tell you about, ”Starr continues with a laugh. “I’m always curious to see what the writers, what these crazy people are going to cook up, and it’s a pretty great feeling in Season 3 to always be surprised and excited every time you turn a page in the material. All I can say is I really believe the fans are going to panic in Season 3. ” Coincidentally, Starr’s comments come just days after The boys Showrunner Eric Kripke has said the final season is one of the craziest things to ever do with television. “Without giving any spoilers, I was just editing yesterday, and we’re doing something here in the Season 3 premiere that isn’t just I think the craziest thing we’ve ever done, it has to be here. – up with the craziest thing no one has ever done, “Kripke said Deadline earlier this month. “Maybe that won’t work. Who knows? But I’m so addicted to this gag that we’re pulling. And it’s definitely something no one has ever seen before, probably for a good reason. So all of that stuff. is really exciting. “ The boys Season three has yet to set a release date, while the first two seasons of the series are now streaming on Amazon Prime. What other independent comics do you hope to see adapted for live-action? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat!







