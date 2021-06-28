Entertainment
Writer, producer, director and actor Ernest Thompson signs with Roth & Associates East Inc.
Roth & Associates East Inc. announced the signing of its new Oscar-winning client Ernest thompson. Ernest won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Writers Guild Award and a Broadway Drama Guild Award for best play. Her work has been nominated for a Tony, an Emmy and a British Academy Award. His more than 35 plays have been seen in theaters around the world. The most enduring, ON GOLDEN POND, has been translated into 30 languages, the most recent Arabic, and performed in over 40 countries on six continents (and three times on Broadway, including an all-black production with James Earl James and Leslie Uggams). Among his other pieces are THE WEST SIDE WALTZ (with Katharine Hepburn and Dorothée Loudon) and A SENSE OF HUMOR (Jack Lemmon and Estelle Parsons) and the hilarious hit from LA WHITE PEOPLE CHRISTMAS.
His films include ON GOLDEN POND (Katharine Hepburn, Henri fonda and Jane fonda, nominated for ten Oscars with the Oscars for Best Actor for Henri fonda and Katharine Hepburn and Best Screenplay Adaptation to Ernest, to go with a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay as well as Best Picture); SWEET CURSOR DANCE (Susan sarandon and Jeff Daniels); LIES TELL THE BOYS (Kirk douglas); 1969 (Robert downey Jr. and Bruce Dern); THE WEST WALTZ (Shirley MacLaine and Liza Minnelli); OUT OF TIME; and the live ON GOLDEN POND (Julie andrews and Christophe plummer), of which Ernest has also directed the last four, since he has his last films, TIME AND CHARGES and HEAVENLY ANGLE.
Ernest began his acting career on tour with Cyril Richard and Maureen O’Sullivan TO THE PLEASURE OF HIS COMPANY. He appeared on Broadway in SUMMER BRAVE (opposite Alexis smith) and Off-Off played and directed LE PÉNIS RÉPOND (with Richard gilliland), as well as in her short pieces THE VALENTINE FAIRY and ZIPLESS (both with Julie Haggerty). At the Ahmanson Theater in LA, Ernest performed with Jean Stapleton and Charlotte rae in LE TEMPS DU COUCOU and has performed in other plays, including L’ÉLIXIR; ON GOLDEN POND as Norman Thayer, Jr. in a new production which he also directed and plans to resurrect after the pandemic; and POLITICAL SUICIDE. In the 1970s, Ernest had a long career in the soap opera SOMERSET and appeared in two television series (SIERRA and WESTSIDE MEDICAL) and in two television films opposite Susan sarandon (THE RIMERS OF ELDRITCH and THE LAST OF THE BEAUTIFUL). He starred in the feature films STAR 80 (directed by Bob Ditch) and NEXT STOP WONDERLAND and in two TV movies Ernest wrote, THE LIES BOYS TELL and THE WEST SIDE WALTZ and starred in his independent films TIME AND CHARGES and HEAVENLY ANGLE.
Directing assignments include: the world premieres of THE ELIXIR; THE PENIS RESPONDS; AX OF LOVE; ANOTHER SUMMER (the musical ON GOLDEN POND); and, in partnership with Rock the Vote, his dark and funny POLIICAL SUICIDE collection, which kicked off Primary Night in New Hampshire 2012, and has been followed by productions across the country.
Coming up: in addition to her shattering deconstruction of ON GOLDEN POND, with the New York actress Lisa Bostnar, Ernest will return to his play AX OF LOVE, created before COVID in front of a sold-out New York audience, and will resume conversations on his two new plays, SOME PARTS MISSING and ASK / ANSWER. He will direct his long-awaited film sequel, HOME ON GOLDEN POND, currently starring to several A-List stars, and his insanely timely, provocative and tumultuous indy PARALLEL AMERICA, in which he will star with New Hampshire’s Gordon clapp, John davidson and Lisa Bostnar (currently available for investors).
Throughout the pandemic year, Ernest has (remotely) directed his provocative CRIES OF VALOR IN DEFIANCE series, in which he stars alongside some of his favorite actors, streaming TBA info, stay tuned.
An accomplished songwriter who has collaborated with Carly simon and Joan osborne and many other amazing singers and songwriters, Ernest PLEASE songs PUT ON YOUR MASK and BRONT BROOK can be seen on YouTube and other streaming sites and on his own website, ErnestThompson.us, as well as several other songs that Ernest created for the soundtracks of his films and plays.
